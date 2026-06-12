Dodgers Release Pitcher, Immediately Lose Him to New Team

Logan Allen didn't waste long finding a new team — in a new country.

One day after the Los Angeles Dodgers released Allen from his minor league contract, the left-hander signed with the KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Organization, the country's top league.

KT announced that they have signed pitcher Logan Allen for $125K for 6 weeks as an injury replacement for Caleb Boushley https://t.co/0AU8sPnNON — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) June 12, 2026

Allen, 29, is no stranger to the KBO. He made 31 starts for the NC Dinos last year before returning to North America on a minor league deal with the Dodgers in March.

To say Allen returned to North America to pitch for the Dodgers is not entirely accurate. He was part of Team Canada's roster for the most recent edition of the WBC, and made two appearances for his father's home country.

Allen allowed one run across 3.1 innings for Canada, which competed out of the Puerto Rico-based Pool A.

Ostensibly, the Dodgers liked enough of what they saw from the left-hander to sign him to a minor league deal.

Allen suddenly had a chance to return to MLB for the first time since he made 12 appearances out of the Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen in 2024.

That opportunity never materialized. In 12 games (11 starts) at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Allen went 2-4 with a 6.08 ERA.

Barring a barrage of injuries, Allen never figured to crack the Dodgers' major league rotation. All but 15 of his 45 big league appearances with the San Diego Padres (2019), Cleveland Guardians (2019-22), Baltimore Orioles (2022) and Diamondbacks came in relief.

Unfortunately for Allen, the Dodgers' big league bullpen mostly held its own despite some injuries in April and May. The consistency of left-handers Alex Vesia, Tanner Scott, and Jack Dreyer left little need for a fourth southpaw.

It is not uncommon for veteran players to have an upward mobility clause in their minor league contracts that allows them to pursue opportunities elsewhere if none arise with their current club. It's unclear whether that was the case here, but Allen clearly felt he had a better chance to make an impact in the KBO.

According to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.com, KT announced that Allen will get $125,000 for six weeks as a replacement for pitcher Caleb Boushley.

Allen is 5-11 with a 5.79 ERA in his MLB career. He is not to be confused with the Cleveland pitcher of the same name.

“I can’t tell you a time from here to Korea that I’ve gone into a stadium and someone’s asked me to sign [the wrong card],” Allen told The Athletic in March.

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