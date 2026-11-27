Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Utility Man, Free Agent Joins Padres, Adrian Morejon to Dodgers?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers signed a former New York Mets and Miami Marlins utility man this week. The 29-year-old from Mission Viejo hit .285 in 37 appearances at the minor league level last season after he was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins and made his way to the Mets.
In other news, a Dodgers free agent has joined the San Diego Padres organization on a minor league deal. The 25-year-old backstop hit .288 in 14 games at the Double-A level and .385 during his nine games at the Triple-A level in 2026.
Finally, the Dodgers have one move that they can make to consider this offseason a win in the wake of losing two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal to the Mets: sign left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.
The 27-year-old southpaw has been nothing short of elite during his last three seasons in San Diego, and if he could bring that talent to Los Angeles, a depleted bullpen would suddenly be in incredible shape going into 2027.
Morejon has a 2.58 ERA over the past three seasons, but perhaps something that would intrigue the Dodgers even more is the 223.1 innings of work he has put in during that time. Availability is oftentimes the best ability in a bullpen arm, and the 2026 postseason showed many deficiencies in the Dodgers' relief crew.
With Evan Phillips heading to the Atlanta Braves and the uncertainty surrounding Alex Vesia, the bullpen that boasted the eighth-lowest ERA in baseball in 2026 is in a significantly worse spot.
Morejon could easily be a closer on any team, but he was the setup man in San Diego to National League Reliever of the Year award winner Mason Miller.
His lack of ninth inning experience isn't going to be an issue for LA, as Edwin Diaz is expected to pitch a majority of ninth innings next season, and Morejon could be a perfect fit as a setup man alongside Tanner Scott.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Sign Former Mets, Marlins Utility Man in Free Agency
Dodgers Lose 25-Year-Old Catcher to Padres in Free Agency
One Move the Dodgers Can Make to Win the Offseason After Losing Tarik Skubal
Tarik Skubal Has Simple Message After Leaving Dodgers for $450 Million Deal With Mets
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson