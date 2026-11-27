The Los Angeles Dodgers signed a former New York Mets and Miami Marlins utility man this week. The 29-year-old from Mission Viejo hit .285 in 37 appearances at the minor league level last season after he was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins and made his way to the Mets.

In other news, a Dodgers free agent has joined the San Diego Padres organization on a minor league deal. The 25-year-old backstop hit .288 in 14 games at the Double-A level and .385 during his nine games at the Triple-A level in 2026.

Finally, the Dodgers have one move that they can make to consider this offseason a win in the wake of losing two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal to the Mets: sign left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.

The 27-year-old southpaw has been nothing short of elite during his last three seasons in San Diego, and if he could bring that talent to Los Angeles, a depleted bullpen would suddenly be in incredible shape going into 2027.

Morejon has a 2.58 ERA over the past three seasons, but perhaps something that would intrigue the Dodgers even more is the 223.1 innings of work he has put in during that time. Availability is oftentimes the best ability in a bullpen arm, and the 2026 postseason showed many deficiencies in the Dodgers' relief crew.

With Evan Phillips heading to the Atlanta Braves and the uncertainty surrounding Alex Vesia, the bullpen that boasted the eighth-lowest ERA in baseball in 2026 is in a significantly worse spot.

Morejon could easily be a closer on any team, but he was the setup man in San Diego to National League Reliever of the Year award winner Mason Miller.

His lack of ninth inning experience isn't going to be an issue for LA, as Edwin Diaz is expected to pitch a majority of ninth innings next season, and Morejon could be a perfect fit as a setup man alongside Tanner Scott.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign Former Mets, Marlins Utility Man in Free Agency

Dodgers Lose 25-Year-Old Catcher to Padres in Free Agency

One Move the Dodgers Can Make to Win the Offseason After Losing Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal Has Simple Message After Leaving Dodgers for $450 Million Deal With Mets

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Eric Wagaman signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers, per @FrancysRomero pic.twitter.com/kylmsiHhwd — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 26, 2026

A Venezuelan sports outlet compared Yoshinobu Yamamoto to two legendary pitchers.



Randy Johnson.

Madison Bumgarner.



Two names that instantly bring back some of the greatest World Series moments.



And the reason was Yamamoto's incredible performance in the 2025 World Series.… pic.twitter.com/6PBYHcVW3u — Takumi from Japan 🇯🇵 (@TheVelocityVers) November 27, 2026

The Dodgers should absolutely sign Adrián Morejón. The last two big free agent reliever signings have had mixed results, but third time's a charm. pic.twitter.com/BYXYoOErDM — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) November 26, 2026

The Dodgers best prospect acquired through trade is Mike Sirota, per https://t.co/LbbHj4tDxw



Los Angeles acquired Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A pick from Cincinnati in January 2025 in exchange for Gavin Lux. That draft pick eventually became fellow top prospect… pic.twitter.com/FR9WbfFenr — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 26, 2026

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