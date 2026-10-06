Dodgers Notes: Lineup Changes Considered, LA’s Weakness Exposed, Blake Treinen Return?
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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke on the possibility of tweaking the lineup after a Game 2 in which the team had just six hits and left seven runners on base (0-for-8 with runners in scoring position).
Though a change appears to be what the Dodgers need as they try to clinch a third-straight championship, the skipper knows that shuffling the lineup is just a bandage over a larger wound.
"At the end of the day, our guys are our guys," Roberts said. "And, yeah, I can tweak a lineup. I can kind of insert, take out a player or two. But at the end of the day we still have got to go out there and play and execute and take good at-bats."
The tweak will do as much as it can, but Sunday's loss exposed something much deeper and that is the sputtering offense in LA. Superstar shortstop Mookie Betts spoke on the frustrations he and his team faced at the plate and how they failed to meet any moment involving a runner in scoring position.
“Sometimes it’s just you can’t hit,” Betts said. “I mean, there’s nothing really you can do to explain that. You’ve just got to be in the moment and come through. We had some moments today [when] we didn’t come through.
“That’s part of the game. We’ve just got to keep giving ourselves moments, and eventually something will happen.”
Finally, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman did not rule out a surprise return from right-hander Blake Treinen.
During the second-to-last game of the regular season, Treinen injured his shoulder while warming up in the bullpen. Despite being previously believed to be out for the postseason — with the NLDS completely out of the question — Friedman didn't fully shut the door on the rest of October.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Hints at Lineup Changes Ahead of NLDS Game 3 vs Braves
The Braves Just Exposed a Weakness the Dodgers Must Fix (Here's How)
Dodgers Not Ruling Out Surprise Return From Injured Pitcher; Here's What It Could Mean
Dodgers Have Officially Banned One Player From Using ABS Challenges
One Adjustment the Dodgers Must Make Before NLDS Game 3 vs Braves
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson