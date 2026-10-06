Dodgers Notes: Lineup Changes Considered, LA’s Weakness Exposed, Blake Treinen Return?

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke on the possibility of tweaking the lineup after a Game 2 in which the team had just six hits and left seven runners on base (0-for-8 with runners in scoring position).

Though a change appears to be what the Dodgers need as they try to clinch a third-straight championship, the skipper knows that shuffling the lineup is just a bandage over a larger wound.

"At the end of the day, our guys are our guys," Roberts said. "And, yeah, I can tweak a lineup. I can kind of insert, take out a player or two. But at the end of the day we still have got to go out there and play and execute and take good at-bats."

The tweak will do as much as it can, but Sunday's loss exposed something much deeper and that is the sputtering offense in LA. Superstar shortstop Mookie Betts spoke on the frustrations he and his team faced at the plate and how they failed to meet any moment involving a runner in scoring position.

“Sometimes it’s just you can’t hit,” Betts said. “I mean, there’s nothing really you can do to explain that. You’ve just got to be in the moment and come through. We had some moments today [when] we didn’t come through.

“That’s part of the game. We’ve just got to keep giving ourselves moments, and eventually something will happen.”

Finally, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman did not rule out a surprise return from right-hander Blake Treinen.

During the second-to-last game of the regular season, Treinen injured his shoulder while warming up in the bullpen. Despite being previously believed to be out for the postseason — with the NLDS completely out of the question — Friedman didn't fully shut the door on the rest of October.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Hints at Lineup Changes Ahead of NLDS Game 3 vs Braves

The Braves Just Exposed a Weakness the Dodgers Must Fix (Here's How)

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Surprise Return From Injured Pitcher; Here's What It Could Mean

Dodgers Have Officially Banned One Player From Using ABS Challenges

One Adjustment the Dodgers Must Make Before NLDS Game 3 vs Braves

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers need to make an adjustment before NLDS Game 3 against the Braves.



Here's what it should be...⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/fiqMfYaW4y — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 5, 2026

Dave Roberts says Shohei Ohtani could be moved out of the top two spots in the lineup if the Dodgers feel it’s necessary.



per. @DodgerBlue1958 pic.twitter.com/vdjXIDiTBQ — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 6, 2026

Chris Sale vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 3 of the NLDS is going to be a movie 🤩



Which team has the advantage?@AlexAvilaMLB | @adnansvirk | @hyphen18 pic.twitter.com/F4RtR3sO7q — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 5, 2026

Congratulations Shohei on being named a 2026 Hank Aaron Award Finalist for the National League!



🗳️: https://t.co/jlxz7AqSvm pic.twitter.com/yxkgu8VZnd — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 6, 2026

Freddie Freeman on the Dodgers’ key to creating offense, per @ByJackHarris:



“Got to find a way to score some runs without hitting a home run. I think that’s our biggest thing right now.”



All 7 of the Dodgers’ runs in this series have come via home runs. pic.twitter.com/3A4Zvdib4S — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 5, 2026

The Dodgers have officially BANNED outfielder Andy Pages from using ABS challenges...



Do you agree with this decision? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9UiRBUmI7U — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 5, 2026

The Dodgers’ top 3 hitters NEED to start producing offensively.



Mookie Betts: 1-for-5

Shohei Ohtani: 2-for-8

Will Smith: 0-for-8



Combined: 3-for-24 (.125) with ZERO RBI through the first two games of the NLDS. 😬 pic.twitter.com/jhvu440OCx — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 5, 2026

Need the Dodgers to bring back Matt Kemp for one game against Chris Sale.



pic.twitter.com/RwOBRhnE3l https://t.co/yfurEMOjAI — Klein25 (@Klein25) October 5, 2026

The Dodgers have a new sweet treat for the Postseason 😋



Their new "Churro Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich" features cinnamon sugar dusted waffles with chocolate chip ice cream, caramel sauce and whipped cream!



(Via: @LevyRestaurants) pic.twitter.com/OLANNAYZJy — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2026

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