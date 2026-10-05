Dodgers Have Officially Banned One Player From Using ABS Challenges
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No Los Angeles Dodgers player lost more ABS challenges in the regular season than All-Star outfielder Andy Pages. He was 11-for-25 in getting strikes overturned to balls in the first year of MLB's challenge system.
Interestingly, that wasn't the worst success rate of any Dodger this year. Alex Call (40%), Shohei Ohtani (43%) and Kyle Tucker (43%) were all a bit less successful overturning called strikes than Pages (44%). But unlike the others, Pages challenged a lot.
His results did not justify his confidence.
So it was again in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
Pages challenged a called strike from Dylan Dodd with a 2-and-2 count in the second inning. When the call by home-plate umpire Roberto Ortiz was confirmed, the inning ended. The Dodgers were effectively left with only one challenge for the final seven innings.
Prior to Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he prohibited Pages from challenging another called strike.
"I didn't revisit it before Game 1 yesterday, so that's my fault," Roberts said. "I did have a conversation today. So, yeah, we've managed that one going forward."
The Dodgers' assessment of each player's ability to challenge a call is context-dependent.
"It's not a one-size-fits-all situation," Roberts said.
Alex Freeland hasn't lost a challenge before the eighth inning, but he's only requested two. Pages has lost nine, for reference.
Teoscar Hernandez has lost nine challenges, the second-most on the team, but six of those came in the eighth inning or later. The game was close enough to its conclusion that, if Hernandez had not used those challenges, the Dodgers might have left one on the table.
Therein lies Roberts' disconnect with Pages.
The Dodgers were baseball's fifth-most aggressive team challenging pitches in high-leverage situations during the regular season. They were a little less aggressive challenging in low leverage situations, They were much less aggressive challenging in very low leverage situations, suggesting Roberts has had success encouraging players to save their challenges only for situations of consequence.
Pages seems to stand out as an exception to the rule.
"I think the team strategy, it's different," Roberts said. "I think some guys have a better propensity, a better success rate understanding leverage, understanding their ability to know the strike zone."
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra