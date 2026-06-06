Dodgers Notes: Pitcher Suffers Setback, Tarik Skubal Trade Proposal, Roki Sasaki Breakout Continues

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels, 1-0, on Friday night and improved to 41-23 on the year.

Roki Sasaki and Reid Detmers took part in a pitchers' duel, with each of them throwing putting up zeroes all game long.

Sasaki pitched seven innings, striking out a career-high 10 batters while allowing just two hits and two walks.

Detmers pitched six shutout innings in what was arguably his best start of the year.

The teams continued trading zeroes until the bottom of the ninth inning, when Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run off former Dodger Kirby Yates to send the fans home happy.

In other news, a Dodgers starting pitcher recently suffered another setback in his recovery from shoulder surgery, according to manager Dave Roberts.

The 27-year-old hasn't pitched since 2024, and appears to still be nowhere near a return.

"He's one that I'm really bummed out about," Roberts said. "I think his makeup is off-the-charts good. Compete. Right now his body is just letting him down a little bit. There's nothing else he can do."

Additionally, the Dodgers continue to be linked to reigning back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in a potential blockbuster trade ahead of this year's deadline.

One former general manager revealed the potential trade package it would take to bring the Detroit Tigers' ace to LA.

Finally, Sasaki received some high praise after the best start of his career, and has now put together an incredible stretch of four games, two of them against the Angels.

Over his last four starts, Sasaki has a 1.48 ERA, allowing just four earned runs over 24.1 innings of work. He has 29 strikeouts in that time.

“This is the guy that we saw on video in Japan and that we hoped to get,” Roberts said. “I think we are all guilty of expecting it to be seamless, and it’s certainly unfair to Roki and not appreciating there has to be some transition period. He went through some tough times, some doubts, but he’s gotten to the other side.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' 27-Year-Old Starting Pitcher Continues to Suffer Setbacks in Recovery

Ex-GM Reveals Likely Dodgers Trade Package for Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers Pitching Coach Discusses When Top Prospect Could Join Rotation

Dodgers Legend Doesn't Think Shohei Ohtani is Cy Young Favorite

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Freeway Series vs Angels

Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Max Muncy and Alex Freeland Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

FREDDIE FREEMAN AND WALK-OFFS. ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/Nd9P01Ejeo — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 6, 2026

Roki Sasaki put together the best start of his career tonight against the Angels:



7 IP

2 H

0 ER

2 BB

10 K

98 pitches/17 whiffs



He now has a 1.48 ERA over his last four starts. pic.twitter.com/x3Hp9w1tV0 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 6, 2026

Man, I love Freddie. pic.twitter.com/N29UXb4I7F — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 6, 2026

Roki Sasaki sets a new career high in strikeouts with his nasty splitter on full display 💪 pic.twitter.com/LOgpXgTNDo — MLB (@MLB) June 6, 2026

Roki Sasaki last 4 starts:



24.1 IP

29 K

1.48 ERA

0.74 WHIP



Career-high 10 K on Friday.pic.twitter.com/Y1XHRdNXuc — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 6, 2026

PLAY OF THE YEAR?! 😱



MIGUEL ROJAS WITH THE BAREHAND, FREDDIE FREEMAN WITH THE STRETCH! pic.twitter.com/BEl3yZNmoy — MLB (@MLB) June 6, 2026

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