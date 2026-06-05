Dodgers Pitching Coach Discusses When Top Prospect Could Join Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 27-year-old pitcher, almost universally regarded as a Top-100 prospect, dominating the Pacific Coast League.

River Ryan is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA in six starts since he was activated from the Triple-A injured list.

Why isn't he in the major leagues?

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported June 3 that Ryan "will continue building up his foundation in Triple A, but could be a spot start candidate later this season."

In the meantime, the Dodgers will continue to give the ball to left-hander Eric Lauer, a journeyman who was cut by the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-5 record and 6.69 ERA and traded to the Dodgers.

As a Dodger, Lauer has been a different pitcher. The left-hander celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday, one day after he improved to 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lauer is one of many pleasant surprises the Dodgers have found via waiver claims, trades and other low-cost midseason acquisitions.

Right-handed reliever Jonathan Hernádez (released from his minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in April) has allowed one hit and one run in his first eight innings since the Dodgers signed him as a free agent.

Left-hander Charlie Barnes has thrown two innings after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Chayce McDermott threw one inning after he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles for a low-level minor leaguer. Neither has allowed a run.

The Dodgers might ultimately view Lauer, Barnes and McDermott as part of the bridge to more meaningful games and innings in September and October.

Ryan's numbers at Oklahoma City present a compelling case to promote him, but keeping him in their back pocket until later this season could be part of the plan.

For now — with the Dodgers' top six starters healthy — Ryan will bide his time in the minors.

"I don’t think there’s any question, the physical talent that he has is pretty remarkable, and the way he’s throwing the ball right now is impressive,” Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior told Woo. “We just want to make sure that he’s as best prepared as he possibly can be, for his sake as well as I think our sake, because there’s no question when he’s healthy and doing what he’s doing, the talent is definitely there.

"He’s going to impact this team.”

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