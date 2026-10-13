Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Could Be Benched, NLCS Overreactions, Game 3 Starting Pitchers Set
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-4, on Monday and fell to 0-2 in the National League Championship Series.
Offensively, the Dodgers mustered just three hits all night as batters No. 1-7 in the order each struck out at least once (with Shohei Ohtani getting punched out twice). Mookie Betts (1-for-3), Tommy Edman (1-for-2) and Kyle Tucker (1-for-3) were the only Dodgers to notch a hit.
With right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his postseason ERA of 2.14 (over 63 innings) on the mound, it felt as though things should have ended differently.
However, Yamamoto lasted just 2.2 innings (75 pitches), allowing four hits and two walks while striking out one batter.
In other news, manager Dave Roberts is considering benching superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of Game 3 of the NLCS. He is just 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts through the postseason thus far.
“He doesn’t feel great," Roberts said to The Athletic. "I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him tomorrow, kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it.
“I’ll have [that conversation] with him tomorrow.”
As the series shifts to Los Angeles for potentially the next three games, there are a few overractions that the fanbase is likely resonating with; but if not addressed quickly, may not be overreactions for much longer. With Ohtani's recent production at the plate (or lack thereof) and Will Smith not challenging pitches that could have been overturned, how much more room for error exists for the two-time defending champs?
Finally, the starting pitchers have been announced for Game 3 of the NLCS in what will be a battle of the southpaws back in Los Angeles. The action starts Wednesday Oct. 14 at 5 p.m PT.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
NLCS Overreactions: Dodgers Need to Bench Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith Lost Game 2 and More
Dodgers, Brewers Starting Pitchers Set for NLCS Game 3
Brewers' Christian Yelich Addresses Milwaukee Being 'Underdogs' in NLCS vs Dodgers
Dodgers Lose Rollercoaster Game 2 to Brewers, Face Major Hole in NLCS
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Chased by Brewers in 3rd Inning of Game 2 in Stunning Development
Dodgers Announce Lineup for NLCS Game 2 vs Brewers With a Few Major Changes
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson