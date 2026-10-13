Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Could Be Benched, NLCS Overreactions, Game 3 Starting Pitchers Set

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-4, on Monday and fell to 0-2 in the National League Championship Series.

Offensively, the Dodgers mustered just three hits all night as batters No. 1-7 in the order each struck out at least once (with Shohei Ohtani getting punched out twice). Mookie Betts (1-for-3), Tommy Edman (1-for-2) and Kyle Tucker (1-for-3) were the only Dodgers to notch a hit.

With right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his postseason ERA of 2.14 (over 63 innings) on the mound, it felt as though things should have ended differently.

However, Yamamoto lasted just 2.2 innings (75 pitches), allowing four hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 75 P) discusses his struggles against the Brewers lineup in the 7-4 game 2 loss in the #NLCS. pic.twitter.com/gODJLlK4OL — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 13, 2026

In other news, manager Dave Roberts is considering benching superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of Game 3 of the NLCS. He is just 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts through the postseason thus far.

“He doesn’t feel great," Roberts said to The Athletic. "I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him tomorrow, kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it.

“I’ll have [that conversation] with him tomorrow.”

As the series shifts to Los Angeles for potentially the next three games, there are a few overractions that the fanbase is likely resonating with; but if not addressed quickly, may not be overreactions for much longer. With Ohtani's recent production at the plate (or lack thereof) and Will Smith not challenging pitches that could have been overturned, how much more room for error exists for the two-time defending champs?

Finally, the starting pitchers have been announced for Game 3 of the NLCS in what will be a battle of the southpaws back in Los Angeles. The action starts Wednesday Oct. 14 at 5 p.m PT.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

NLCS Overreactions: Dodgers Need to Bench Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith Lost Game 2 and More

Dodgers, Brewers Starting Pitchers Set for NLCS Game 3

Brewers' Christian Yelich Addresses Milwaukee Being 'Underdogs' in NLCS vs Dodgers

Dodgers Lose Rollercoaster Game 2 to Brewers, Face Major Hole in NLCS

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Chased by Brewers in 3rd Inning of Game 2 in Stunning Development

Dodgers Announce Lineup for NLCS Game 2 vs Brewers With a Few Major Changes

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

We’re now down 2-0 in the NLCS Series after tonight’s loss against the Brewers, but the @Dodgers are heading back to home field for the next 3 games and the Series is far from over! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 13, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is 3-for-19 (.158) thus far in the postseason with three singles and seven strikeouts.



His last home run came on August 18.



Since August 19 (24 games) he's hitting .157 with 0 home runs and 1 run batted in. He's struck out 36 times. pic.twitter.com/GencXw4k5s — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 12, 2026

Will Smith discusses what he saw from Roki and the lack of execution from the team that led to the 7-4 defeat in Game 2. #NLCS #postseason pic.twitter.com/qUfMujHVXV — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 13, 2026

The Dodgers have come back from an 0–2 deficit to win a postseason series FIVE times in franchise history:



1955 – vs. Yankees (World Series)

1965 – vs. Twins (World Series)

1981 – vs. Astros (NLDS)

1981 – vs. Yankees (World Series)

2020 – vs. Braves (NLCS) pic.twitter.com/ufbpu39R6N — DodgerHogs (@DodgerHogs) October 13, 2026

“I think the Dodgers are in serious trouble.”@davidortiz talks about the Dodgers struggles in the 2026 Postseason@MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/iGh2eMk9U1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 12, 2026

Max Muncy spoke after today’s loss.



"There's still a lot of series left. Obviously, you would like to come out here with one, hopefully two, but that wasn't the case this time. They're playing really well over there." pic.twitter.com/Ltsxs9nuLi — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 13, 2026

Teo: "Forget about what happened today and yesterday, regroup tomorrow and go after it on Wednesday." pic.twitter.com/rRL5TeyeHf — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 13, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is in by far the worst slump of his career right now pic.twitter.com/7MpeVGu8zf — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2026

FINAL: Brewers 7, Dodgers 4.



The Dodgers have simply looked overmatched by the Brewers' relentless play. This series heads to Los Angeles, where the reigning champs, down 0-2, could really use some home-field advantage. #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 13, 2026

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