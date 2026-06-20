Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Leaves Team, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Wild Roki Sasaki Comparison

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Baltimore Orioles, 6-5, on Friday night and improved to 49-27 on the year in walk-off fashion.

The scoring started early via a Max Muncy single in the bottom of the first inning to bring in two runs, and an Andy Pages double brought home another in the second. Baltimore slammed a pair of home runs to tie things up in the sixth and put another two on the board in the seventh.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, superstar Mookie Betts hammered a solo home run to bring the game within one. Then, after a two-out Dalton Rushing single to bring home one run, a throwing error allowed the winning run to cross home plate.

A major piece of the Dodgers was out of Friday's lineup in Shohei Ohtani for an unexpected reason. After missing a game and eventually returning last week due to knee inflammation, the team announced that Ohtani went on paternity leave and will be back "at some point this weekend."

In other news, a major trade prediction has been made to bring an All-Star pitcher from the Detroit Tigers to the Dodgers (and it isn't Tarik Skubal). Two team insiders revealed why they believe the Dodgers will look to bolster their bullpen with a right-hander from the American League bottom feeders.

Finally, Roki Sasaki earned some high praise from Dodgers vice president of pitching Rob Hill in an interview with Rob "Pitching Ninja" Friedman. Hill compared the young right-hander to an eight-time All-Star reliever with a pair of World Series rings to his name.

“I think there’s certain elements they both carry together," Hill said. "They have such extreme limbs — like, their levers are so absurd — I think it takes a lot of momentum and movement to get them together, then figure out a way to distribute them down the mound. I wouldn’t say it’s a direct comp, but there’s definitely elements [of similarity]."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Lose Shohei Ohtani for Unexpected Reason

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Earns Wild Comparison to All-Star Flamethrower

Dodgers Predicted to Land All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Stumbling Orioles

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Addresses Pressure of Playing for $240 Million Contract

Dodgers Pitcher Credits Dalton Rushing for Getting Him Out of 'Mess'

Dodgers Lineup vs Orioles: Shohei Ohtani Out in Concerning Development

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani announced the birth of his second child:



"We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely. We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supposed us throughout this journey." pic.twitter.com/BN8KAeZHcu — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 20, 2026

A Mookie homer on his bobblehead night! pic.twitter.com/xraRr1WyNO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 20, 2026

Dalton knows BAL. pic.twitter.com/TNFvyqJyhb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 20, 2026

Good night, Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/qdkC2whHDy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 20, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is out of the Dodgers lineup on Friday night as he's going on paternity leave🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



The Dodgers announced Ohtani is expected back sometime this weekend⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ChynRIR0y8 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 20, 2026

Roki Sasaki was rolling through five innings until he ran into trouble in the 6th!



The stuff was nasty, the execution was good until the end. Lots to like here! pic.twitter.com/pBs0cPfNJr — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) June 20, 2026

ROKI SASAKI TOSSES A SCORELESS 10 PITCH 1ST INNING 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/BPGq1c1OAg — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 20, 2026

Andy Pages is now 9-for-28 (.321) with two outs and runners in scoring position. He is 25-for-70 (.357) with RISP. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 20, 2026

Quick work from Max. pic.twitter.com/tIPDFEVOXN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 20, 2026

"I was executing my pitches really good, so I was able to do what I wanted to."



Roki Sasaki (5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, 6 K, 90 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 6-5 win over the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/qDL1M9hKmz — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 20, 2026

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