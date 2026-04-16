Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Mookie Betts Update, Shohei Ohtani Gem, James Tibbs Call Up?

The Los Angeles Dodgers clobbered the New York Mets, 8-2, on Wednesday evening and improved to 14-4 as they swept their third series of the season.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani was brilliant on the mound as he struck out 10 batters across six innings of work and even hit the 100 mph mark four times on the night.

He generated a Dodgers career-high 22 whiffs against the hapless Mets batters, and the only two hits (and earned run) he surrendered were to the bat of Mets designated hitter MJ Melendez.

On the offensive side of things, Hyeseong Kim got the party started with a second inning two-run home run, his first of the year and fourth career long ball. Teoscar Hernández slugged a solo shot of his own in the sixth, but the fireworks didn't end there.

Backup catcher Dalton Rushing launched his first-career grand slam in the eighth inning, his fourth dinger in his last 13 at-bats. The backstop had his fair share of offensive struggles after debuting last season, but appears to be finding his footing on the major league level.

In far less exciting news, superstar Mookie Betts appears to be far from returning to the diamond as he continues to nurse an oblique injury. Manager Dave Roberts claimed that Betts is "moving well," but is unsure of when he will return to swinging a bat again.

“There’s been some other injuries that he’s dealt with that lingered. So I think that’s part of just getting more mature, and making sure,” Roberts said. “He’s not of much benefit if he’s not the Mookie Betts that we know. So that’s why [we’re] encouraging him to take his time.”

Additionally, Dodgers Triple-A standout James Tibbs III was recently predicted to make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. The 23-year-old is absolutely raking in the minors this season, hitting .323 with an OPS of 1.206 to go along with eight home runs and 14 RBIs.

The only problem? There's no room for him in the major leagues.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Appears Nowhere Near Return From Oblique Injury

Shohei Ohtani Was 'Surprised' to Be Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, Says Dave Roberts

Dodgers Predicted to Call Up James Tibbs III in Surprise Move

Winning Cy Young 'Extremely' Important to Shohei Ohtani, Says Dodgers Manager

Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani is Out of Dodgers Lineup vs Mets

Kiké Hernández is the Biggest Reason Edwin Díaz is on the Dodgers

Former Dodgers Ace Julio Urias Drawing Interest From Several Teams

Former Dodgers Minor Leaguer Dies at 35

Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Shohei Ohtani Out of Lineup, Still Pitching

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

For #Jackie42.



Thank you @Mets for joining us in honoring the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. pic.twitter.com/sPdL3LesnS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2026

Updated NL West standings:



1. Dodgers: 14-4

2. Padres: 12-6

3. Diamondbacks: 11-8

4. Rockies: 6-12

5. Giants: 6-12



The NL West has the two best teams in baseball right now. https://t.co/jsANhtd37c — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 16, 2026

Hyeseong starts the game with a BANG! pic.twitter.com/F4xkYqmPNL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2026

Dalton Rushing may just be the best backup catcher in baseball.



He hits a grand slam to blow this game open in the 8th and give the Dodgers a 7-1 lead.



Rushing is now hitting .529 with four home runs and an OPS of 1.909 this season.pic.twitter.com/lcvU5ReG8I — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 16, 2026

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