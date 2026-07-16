Dodgers Notes: Veteran Elects to Leave Organization, Freddie Freeman Talks Retirement, Eric Lauer Trade?
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A Los Angeles Dodgers veteran elected to leave the organization and test free agency amid the All-Star break. The left-handed pitcher was designated for assignment when the team activated right-hander Landon Knack off the injured list on Saturday.
In other news, superstar Freddie Freeman spoke on his retirement timeline. The first baseman will turn 37 years old in September and recently had his fourth child earlier this year.
"I'm not going to put a firm number on it," Freeman added. "I would have to get another contract, so I'm only worried about this year. But 20 years in the big leagues would be kind of cool and special."
Finally, left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer has enjoyed more success in a Dodgers uniform this year than his first eight games as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, but insiders Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic recently discussed the potential for him to be traded ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.
"Still, the Dodgers could look to improve on the margins as long as it doesn’t cost them a piece of their promising future core. That’s where Lauer comes in," Woo said. "He’s been serviceable as the Dodgers’ sixth starter (and given how critical that is to the health of Yamamoto and Ohtani, he’s essentially saved their rotation). Lauer is also a free agent at the end of the season, and contenders always covet starting pitching at the deadline."
Manager Dave Roberts spoke earlier this month regarding Lauer's role with multiple starters waiting in the wings of the injured list. When Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow return to the rotation, Lauer may prove to be the odd man out.
“Eric coming over here knew that this was the deal, right? Until [ Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow] get back," Roberts said. "We just don’t know when. He’s just got to stay focused on doing his job. Then when that time comes we’ll see what happens.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Sets Retirement Timeline
Dodgers Could Trade Eric Lauer Ahead of Deadline, Says Insider
Dodgers Star Reveals Why He Left Money on the Table to Stay With LA
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Not Satisfied With First Half Performance
Dodgers Developed 24-Year-Old High-Leverage Reliever Enjoying Breakout Year
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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