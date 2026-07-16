Dodgers Notes: Veteran Elects to Leave Organization, Freddie Freeman Talks Retirement, Eric Lauer Trade?

A Los Angeles Dodgers veteran elected to leave the organization and test free agency amid the All-Star break. The left-handed pitcher was designated for assignment when the team activated right-hander Landon Knack off the injured list on Saturday.

In other news, superstar Freddie Freeman spoke on his retirement timeline. The first baseman will turn 37 years old in September and recently had his fourth child earlier this year.

"I'm not going to put a firm number on it," Freeman added. "I would have to get another contract, so I'm only worried about this year. But 20 years in the big leagues would be kind of cool and special."

Finally, left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer has enjoyed more success in a Dodgers uniform this year than his first eight games as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, but insiders Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic recently discussed the potential for him to be traded ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

"Still, the Dodgers could look to improve on the margins as long as it doesn’t cost them a piece of their promising future core. That’s where Lauer comes in," Woo said. "He’s been serviceable as the Dodgers’ sixth starter (and given how critical that is to the health of Yamamoto and Ohtani, he’s essentially saved their rotation). Lauer is also a free agent at the end of the season, and contenders always covet starting pitching at the deadline."

Manager Dave Roberts spoke earlier this month regarding Lauer's role with multiple starters waiting in the wings of the injured list. When Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow return to the rotation, Lauer may prove to be the odd man out.

“Eric coming over here knew that this was the deal, right? Until [ Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow] get back," Roberts said. "We just don’t know when. He’s just got to stay focused on doing his job. Then when that time comes we’ll see what happens.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Sets Retirement Timeline

Dodgers Could Trade Eric Lauer Ahead of Deadline, Says Insider

Dodgers Star Reveals Why He Left Money on the Table to Stay With LA

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Not Satisfied With First Half Performance

Dodgers Developed 24-Year-Old High-Leverage Reliever Enjoying Breakout Year

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani just added another trophy to his collection. 🏆🔥



Ohtani won the Best Single-Game Performance ESPY after delivering one of the greatest postseason games baseball has ever seen. 🤯



NLCS Game 4:

💥 3 HR

🔥 6 scoreless IP

👊 10 K pic.twitter.com/dg1XoCnWJG — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 16, 2026

Shohei Ohtani never fails to entertain 🎬



The Dodgers superstar takes home the ESPY for Best Single-Game Performance! pic.twitter.com/eQDHfBZJve — ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2026

"Keeping me within the guardrails of what's good and what makes sense for me and my delivery."



Justin Wrobleski expands on how the Dodgers have helped him unlock the All-Star level pitcher he's become. pic.twitter.com/MvT6GakDhW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 15, 2026

Congratulations to former Quake Cody Bellinger on winning the All-Star game MVP 🤩 pic.twitter.com/P5OlrIMEVf — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) July 15, 2026

THIS BOBBLEHEAD IS FIRE 🔥



The Dodgers announced “The Catch” bobblehead for Andy Pages’ Game 7 catch over Kiké Hernández 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/BpD1CLNEkI — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 15, 2026

Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki revealed he's not satisfied with his first half of 2026👀👀



How would you grade Sasaki's first half?🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pQtbW9cUgf — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 16, 2026

Seasons leading MLB in winning percentage, on-base percentage and opponent OBP at the All-Star break:@Dodgers - 3 (1955, 1974, 2026)

Rest of MLB - 1 (Orioles in 1969) pic.twitter.com/qCEVmTxsDL — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 15, 2026

Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman revealed his retirement timeline amid his 10th All-Star Game appearance👀👀 pic.twitter.com/oJIkIOIPQS — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 15, 2026

"The best of the Dodgers is yet to come. ... [The Dodgers] are going to be a great team by the time we get to October."@Buster_ESPN and @MadDogUnleashed debate which team will win the World Series next 👀 pic.twitter.com/pJg49M2tBv — First Take (@FirstTake) July 15, 2026

How serious are the Dodgers about Tarik Skubal?@FabianArdaya explains where things actually stand between the Dodgers and Tarik Skubal.



"It's just hard to say that I would expect the Dodgers to be the team pounding the door for Tarik Skubal." pic.twitter.com/qFhPViM2wh — Dodgers Collective (@DodgersHMA) July 16, 2026

"While some guys are getting back, we persevered and kept going."



Dave Roberts joined @AlannaRizzo to discuss what he's seen out of the Dodgers in the first half... pic.twitter.com/ErnP9i3Qmk — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 15, 2026

The Dodgers are going to make a strength even stronger at the deadline by acquiring Clay Holmes pic.twitter.com/4tbP9B5tEf — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 16, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.