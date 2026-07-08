Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Makes History, LA Cuts Ties With Catcher, Eric Lauer Trade?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, on Tuesday night and fell to 60-33 on the year.
Left-hander Justin Wrobleski had nine strikeouts across seven innings of work and surrendered just one earned run. However, Will Klein allowed three runs (one of them earned) in the eighth inning as the LA bullpen blew a lead for the second straight night.
Offensively, Freddie Freeman had a multi-hit game and infielder Alex Freeland had a three-hit night, the fifth of his young career.
Despite the loss, superstar Shohei Ohtani made some incredible history as he slugged home run No. 300 of his illustrious career and became just the 18th active player in baseball with as many long balls. It traveled 409 feet and left his bat at an astounding 112.2 mph.
In other news, the Dodgers cut ties with a veteran catcher in order to add right-hander Carlos Duran to the 40-man roster. Duran has a 3.82 ERA across 30 appearances at the Triple-A level this season.
Finally, Eric Lauer's name has been listed in potential trade rumors as Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell near returns to the starting rotation.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic brought up a similar trade that the Dodgers made with a starting pitcher at last year's deadline as enough reason to look into offers for the left-hander.
"On paper, at least, the Dodgers potentially are looking at an excess of pitching, creating the possibility of spillover into their bullpen. So, could they exploit the market the way they did at last year’s deadline, sending May to the Boston Red Sox for outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard?" Rosenthal wrote. "It’s classic Dodgers, turning a seemingly fringe piece [in Lauer] into something of value."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Shohei Ohtani Hits 300th Career Home Run in Dodgers vs Rockies: Live Updates
Dodgers Cut Ties With Catcher, Add Carlos Duran to 40-Man Roster
Eric Lauer Emerging as Surprise Dodgers Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Raves About Dalton Rushing: 'Guy You Want On Your Team'
Dodgers Will Do 'Dive' on Roki Sasaki as Struggles Continue
Dodgers Breakout Star Calls All-Star Snub 'Upsetting'
Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez Out
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