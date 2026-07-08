Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Makes History, LA Cuts Ties With Catcher, Eric Lauer Trade?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, on Tuesday night and fell to 60-33 on the year.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski had nine strikeouts across seven innings of work and surrendered just one earned run. However, Will Klein allowed three runs (one of them earned) in the eighth inning as the LA bullpen blew a lead for the second straight night.

Offensively, Freddie Freeman had a multi-hit game and infielder Alex Freeland had a three-hit night, the fifth of his young career.

Despite the loss, superstar Shohei Ohtani made some incredible history as he slugged home run No. 300 of his illustrious career and became just the 18th active player in baseball with as many long balls. It traveled 409 feet and left his bat at an astounding 112.2 mph.

In other news, the Dodgers cut ties with a veteran catcher in order to add right-hander Carlos Duran to the 40-man roster. Duran has a 3.82 ERA across 30 appearances at the Triple-A level this season.

Finally, Eric Lauer's name has been listed in potential trade rumors as Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell near returns to the starting rotation.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic brought up a similar trade that the Dodgers made with a starting pitcher at last year's deadline as enough reason to look into offers for the left-hander.

"On paper, at least, the Dodgers potentially are looking at an excess of pitching, creating the possibility of spillover into their bullpen. So, could they exploit the market the way they did at last year’s deadline, sending May to the Boston Red Sox for outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard?" Rosenthal wrote. "It’s classic Dodgers, turning a seemingly fringe piece [in Lauer] into something of value."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Shohei Ohtani Hits 300th Career Home Run in Dodgers vs Rockies: Live Updates

Dodgers Cut Ties With Catcher, Add Carlos Duran to 40-Man Roster

Eric Lauer Emerging as Surprise Dodgers Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Raves About Dalton Rushing: 'Guy You Want On Your Team'

Dodgers Will Do 'Dive' on Roki Sasaki as Struggles Continue

Dodgers Breakout Star Calls All-Star Snub 'Upsetting'

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

300 reasons to love Shohei. pic.twitter.com/Csh0efKQNJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 8, 2026

Dodgers LHP Justin Wrobleski admitted he was upset to not be named an All-Star this year. He just made one final statement before the game:



7 IP

6 H

1 ER

2 BB

9 K



His season ERA is 2.69. He's in line for his 11th win.



He deserves to be an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/vpbgIuN9h8 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 8, 2026

Imagine if the Dodgers added ONE of these names at the deadline. 🤯



Potential “best fits” for LA, per @kileymcd and @JeffPassan:



— Tarik Skubal

— Luis Arraez

— Aroldis Chapman

— Josh Hader



Which move makes the most sense for LA? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XRyGmWrW31 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 7, 2026

Dalton Rushing delivers a perfect throw for a caught stealing 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Qv0Vw0PyT2 — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

Kyle Tucker has been RAKING over his last 10 games. 🤯😱



💎 .412 AVG

💎 1.053 OPS

💎 1 HR

💎 5 RBI



The real Kyle Tucker might be arriving just in time for the second half… 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wx1A6XCvYw — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 7, 2026

Baby racoons at Dodger stadium 🫶 (please make sure they're safe) pic.twitter.com/NAVyJgkTXT — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) July 8, 2026

Freddie Freeman practicing his fundamentals before the game with first base coach Chris Woodward. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/MWbYj2hxKr — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) July 7, 2026

Look good, feel good. 🔥



It’s Hawaiian Shirt Night presented by @KingsHawaiian. pic.twitter.com/oztHfSs74n — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 8, 2026

Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. did not owe anyone anything after the tragedy his family experienced. He chose to play anyway and then stood at his locker and spoke about it after the game. pic.twitter.com/ioP5flup4Q — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) July 7, 2026

How Justin Wrobleski keeps hitters uncomfortable@TheRealJHair explains how Wrobleski's ability to pound the strike zone forces hitters to abandon their approaches@FabianArdaya explains who might have helped Wrobleski expand his pitching arsenal



"He commands the strike zone." pic.twitter.com/bsos9SB8zG — Dodgers Collective (@DodgersHMA) July 7, 2026

Freeland has found a way to contribute tonight, singling twice, including this to restore the two-run lead. pic.twitter.com/UeQ5IgxTj6 — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) July 8, 2026

Christian Zazueta racked up eight Ks over five frames at Double-A tonight.



Zazueta is the top pitching prospect in the Dodgers’ system ⛽️



(🎥@TulsaDrillers) pic.twitter.com/3jqDgaNigx — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 8, 2026

Of all the voices in L.A., there is one that is quite possibly the most recognizable, cheered by millions of fans each year.



Todd Leitz is Dodgers PA announcer who fills the stadium with his deep, thunderous tones each night, only the 6th person ever to hold this job.



Let’s… pic.twitter.com/j2x1yvNvrX — L.A. in a Minute (@LaInaMinute) July 8, 2026

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