Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets agreed to a nine-year deal worth $450 million on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had been somewhat in talks to try and re-sign the talented lefty after acquiring him before the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers, however, seemingly wanted to operate with a shorter-term deal.

To no one's shock or surprise, Skubal accepted the mammoth deal which makes him the highest-paid pitcher in the history of baseball.

Now with Skubal off the board, where do the Dodgers turn?

Jack Harris of the California Post reported the Dodgers don't exactly plan to pursue a top-end starter in free agency to replace Skubal.

"While the likes of Trevor Rogers, Freddy Peralta and Michael King are all available, they haven’t been seen as fits for the Dodgers –– who would likely only break the bank for a bona fide ace like Skubal capable of significantly swinging their championship odds," Harris wrote.

"Instead, the club could look for more cost-effective depth pieces to help them soak up innings if needed. Last year, Eric Lauer served that purpose after being acquired mid-season from the Toronto Blue Jays. Kris Bubic was also added at the trade deadline as a swing option in the bullpen."

The Athletic's Katie Woo had a similar sentiment in her reporting.

"Per multiple team sources, the Dodgers aren’t inclined to move aggressively in the starting pitching market," Woo wrote. "That’s not to suggest they won’t engage, but the club is more comfortable waiting to see what the second-tier of available options looks like."

Dodgers Believe in Their Starting Pitching Depth Without Tarik Skubal

The Dodgers don't necessarily have to go and nab a starting pitcher from the open market.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are still on the roster. Shohei Ohtani is hellbent on continuing to be a starter in some capacity. From there, the young trio of Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski are all present.

Each of them have had varying degrees of success over the years. At times, each look like future multi-time All-Stars (Wrobleski made the All-Star team this past season). At other times, they look like borderline MLB talents beset by anything from a lack of confidence, dishing up an inordinate amount of homers to a lack of control with their pitches.

At the very least, you'd expect the team to continue to invest in this group moving forward. They don't cost a ton collectively. There's also a real need for the Dodgers to use them strictly as starters rather than toggling back and forth between the rotation and the bullpen.

Will the Dodgers Sign Someone to Replace Tarik Skubal?

The Dodgers can never be counted out to make a big signing. Few expected them to get both Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz last offseason.

However, the Dodgers don't have an acute need for starting pitching, even without Skubal. Thus, it wouldn't be a surprise if they didn't make any substantial addition to the rotation.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.