Dodgers Promote Another Top Outfield Prospect in Exciting Move

One week ago, Mike Sirota's 2026 season was over.

The Oklahoma City Comets' second-half surge, and a timely promotion, just gave it new life.

Sirota received his first promotion to Triple-A, the highest rung on the minor league ladder, during the Comets' final regular-season series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Since the promotion of Josue De Paula, Sirota is the top prospect in the Dodgers' system still playing in the minor leagues.

Oklahoma City recently won 14 games in a row to secure the second-half championship in the PCL. After playing the Chihuahuas Saturday and Sunday in El Paso, the Comets are set to play a best-of-three series against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 22-24 for PCL supremacy.

Sirota began the season at advanced Class-A Great Lakes and slashed .325/.478/.602 for the Dodgers' Midwest League affiliate. In 71 games after being promoted to Double-A Tulsa, he slashed .297/.450/.490.

The 23-year-old outfielder leads all qualified minor league hitters in OBP. At one point this season, Sirota reached base in 72 consecutive games.

One of the #Dodgers top prospects, Mike Sirota, has been promoted to Triple-A to finish out the regular season and playoffs with OKC.



Slashed .306/.459/.526 between High-A and Double-A and leads all qualified players in the Minors this season in OBP. — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) September 18, 2026

A third-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2024 MLB Draft, Sirota was traded to the Dodgers in the Gavin Lux trade in January 2025. While Lux has moved on — the Reds traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in January — Sirota keeps moving up.

Tulsa played its final regular season game last Sunday, and lost both games (Tuesday and Thursday) to the Springfield Cardinals in the Texas League playoffs. For a moment, it appeared Sirota's season was over.

MLB's No. 15 prospect Mike Sirota LEAVES THE STADIUM on a go-ahead 2-run homer during Double-A playoff action!@Dodgers | @TulsaDrillers pic.twitter.com/4JIO64ybtG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 16, 2026

Sirota will be challenged immediately. Padres pitcher Jason Adam, a National League All-Star a year ago, is currently on a minor league rehabilitation assignment in El Paso.

For all his offensive tools, the more important development to watch might be where — or if — Sirota plays in the field. With Tulsa, he played exclusively right field, center field and DH. The Dodgers are set at DH for years with Shohei Ohtani, and have challenged De Paula (his temporary replacement) to be a more useful left fielder.

With Andy Pages a fixture in center, and right fielder Kyle Tucker under contract for at least another year in right (he has player options in his contract that can keep him in Los Angeles through 2029), Sirota's pathway to playing time in Los Angeles isn't obvious.

Hailed as a five-tool prospect in college at Northeastern, Sirota's defensive prowess could be the key differentiator in his future value. For now, he's a step away from the major leagues, which is more than he could say a week ago.

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