Dodgers Roundup: LA Officially Releases 10 Players, Makes Surprise Roster Move, Key Pitcher Suffers Setback

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 8-6, on Wednesday in 10 innings and moved to 82-57 on the year.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out eight across seven innings of work, surrendering four earned runs on five hits. Freddie Freeman ended his 47-game streak without a home run with a towering three-run shot in the first inning and Mookie Betts went yard as well (a two-run blast) in the sixth.

However, Tanner Scott allowed the game-tying run in the top of the eighth inning, and the Cardinals then plated three in the 10th to steal the game and series from LA.

Ahead of the game, the Dodgers made a roster move as reliever Blake Treinen was activated off the injured list. The corresponding moves included putting starting pitcher Eric Lauer on the 15-day IL and transferring reliever Will Klein to the 60-day IL.

The importance of Klein being added to the 60-day IL means he's ineligible to return in the regular season. While he technically remains an option to return in October, it's unclear if the Dodgers would rely on him after not pitching in more than two months.

Klein, dealing with bone chips in his elbow, is remembered for his instrumental five innings in the Fall Classic last season (four of which took place in the final frames of the 18-inning instant classic). He had a 3.67 ERA this year before being shut down.

In other news, the Dodgers recently released 10 players from the organization. The players were mostly in the Dominican Summer League, with two being in the Arizona Complex League at the time of their releases.

Finally, another injured Dodgers pitcher suffered a setback in his recovery, according to manager Dave Roberts. The hurler burst onto the scene with a 1.42 ERA across four appearances during the 2024 postseason — including a pair of innings in the World Series — but has not been on an MLB mound since mid-April of this season.

“I think [he] is shut down for the time being,” Roberts said. “I think we classified it as arm fatigue. So not sure when he’s going to return to pitching here.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release 10 Players From Organization

Dodgers Surprisingly Lose Starting Pitcher to Elbow Injury, Activate Blake Treinen

Dodgers Pitcher Suffers Setback, Putting 2026 Return in Jeopardy

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Clear Statement on Using Shohei Ohtani in Outfield This Season

Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Will Smith Out, Miguel Rojas Starting

Dodgers Position Players Held Meetings Amid Offensive Struggles

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers could gain a few major advantages if they'd be open to using Shohei Ohtani in the outfield this year.



But would they?



Manager Dave Roberts addressed that possibility today👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I8xhwLqYd6 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 2, 2026

Chris Taylor is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch tonight at Dodger Stadium and being presented his third World Series ring as well.



Coincidentally, this is all happening when the Cardinals are in town iykyk. pic.twitter.com/GgV5Mshjj8 — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) September 3, 2026

Miguel Rojas ranged over past second base to make a great play 😮



Yoshinobu Yamamoto could hardly believe it pic.twitter.com/FvPpxfk7YY — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s attention to detail is incredible.



Here's one bullpen pitch. pic.twitter.com/KxbjZbs4hM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 3, 2026

Chris Taylor being presented with his 3rd World Series ring by his teammates💍💍💍

©️SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/yS6gY81aYP — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) September 3, 2026

Alek Thomas has done it again☄️



His second homer of the night goes 434 feet! pic.twitter.com/qH8gFIkn09 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 3, 2026

The Dodgers right-handed pitcher suffered a SETBACK in his recovery, putting his 2026 return in serious jeopardy😳😳😳



Read more below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ubLNQlfGOG — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 2, 2026

Freddie for three! pic.twitter.com/ozhmUvmxRX — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 3, 2026

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