Dodgers Roundup: LA Officially Releases 10 Players, Makes Surprise Roster Move, Key Pitcher Suffers Setback
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 8-6, on Wednesday in 10 innings and moved to 82-57 on the year.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out eight across seven innings of work, surrendering four earned runs on five hits. Freddie Freeman ended his 47-game streak without a home run with a towering three-run shot in the first inning and Mookie Betts went yard as well (a two-run blast) in the sixth.
However, Tanner Scott allowed the game-tying run in the top of the eighth inning, and the Cardinals then plated three in the 10th to steal the game and series from LA.
Ahead of the game, the Dodgers made a roster move as reliever Blake Treinen was activated off the injured list. The corresponding moves included putting starting pitcher Eric Lauer on the 15-day IL and transferring reliever Will Klein to the 60-day IL.
The importance of Klein being added to the 60-day IL means he's ineligible to return in the regular season. While he technically remains an option to return in October, it's unclear if the Dodgers would rely on him after not pitching in more than two months.
Klein, dealing with bone chips in his elbow, is remembered for his instrumental five innings in the Fall Classic last season (four of which took place in the final frames of the 18-inning instant classic). He had a 3.67 ERA this year before being shut down.
In other news, the Dodgers recently released 10 players from the organization. The players were mostly in the Dominican Summer League, with two being in the Arizona Complex League at the time of their releases.
Finally, another injured Dodgers pitcher suffered a setback in his recovery, according to manager Dave Roberts. The hurler burst onto the scene with a 1.42 ERA across four appearances during the 2024 postseason — including a pair of innings in the World Series — but has not been on an MLB mound since mid-April of this season.
“I think [he] is shut down for the time being,” Roberts said. “I think we classified it as arm fatigue. So not sure when he’s going to return to pitching here.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Release 10 Players From Organization
Dodgers Surprisingly Lose Starting Pitcher to Elbow Injury, Activate Blake Treinen
Dodgers Pitcher Suffers Setback, Putting 2026 Return in Jeopardy
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Clear Statement on Using Shohei Ohtani in Outfield This Season
Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Will Smith Out, Miguel Rojas Starting
Dodgers Position Players Held Meetings Amid Offensive Struggles
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson