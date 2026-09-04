Dodgers Sent Message to Ben Rortvedt Before Cutting Him

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wishes catcher Ben Rortvedt nothing but the best.

After activating catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing on Sept. 1, Rortvedt was designated for assignment.

Roberts spoke about what Rortvedt meant to the team during his second stint in Los Angeles.

“Brandon Gomes, our GM, reached out and informed him that we were gonna DFA him and told him how grateful we were,” Roberts said. “Ben’s a great teammate, he’s a major league player, and I’ll always be grateful because he helped us win a championship last year.”

Rortvedt started the 2026 season with the New York Mets, but ended up back with the Dodgers via a trade on the morning of the deadline.

The addition to the team was crucial as the Dodgers were without both their catchers due to injuries to Smith and Rushing.

Smith was out for nearly three months with an inflamed disc in his neck. As for Rushing, he missed a month with a slight UCL tear in his elbow.

Rortvedt came in and provided crucial temporary depth and defensive stability for the Dodgers. Los Angeles counted on his glove work, communication with the pitching staff and familiarity with the team.

The Dodgers knew they could count on Rortvedt after he stepped in to start the team's first four postseason games during their 2025 World Series run.

While Smith was recovering from a hand injury at the end of the 2025 season, Rortvedt filled the role and then some.

In those four postseason appearances, Rortvedt batted .429 with an RBI and two runs scored before he returned to the backup role.

Ben Rortvedt Has Had a Unique Journey

After the 2025 season, the 28-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds. Eventually, Rortvedt was designated for assignment following the signing of Eugenio Suárez in early February.

Three days later, Rortvedt returned to the Dodgers on another waiver claim, but Los Angeles again designated him for assignment shortly thereafter.

In mid-February, Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Mets. Although Rortvedt spent most of the 2026 season with the Mets, he did not play for their big-league team.

Rortvedt has been in the league for five seasons, batting .189 with a .563 OPS, nine home runs, 53 RBIs and 111 hits in 243 games and 661 at-bats.

The Minnesota Twins drafted Rortvedt in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He's played for four MLB teams: the Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Twins and New York Yankees.

Ben Rortvedt Remains With Dodgers Organization

After being designated for assignment, Rortvedt cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Thus, he'll remain in the Dodgers organization as depth in the event of more injuries to the team's catchers.

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