The Boston Red Sox, feeling a roster crunch, designated pitcher Zack Kelly for assignment earlier this month. His performance in 2026 suggested he would not have to wait long to find a new job.

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kelly to a minor league contract for 2027 with an invitation to the team's spring training camp, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Cotillo reports Kelly had "aggressive suitors" in his free agency.

Kelly will make $1.25M in majors and there are $500K in incentives based on appearances in big leagues, sources say. Multiple opt outs early in the season.



Rehabbing players signing more NRIs this year because of communication restrictions with 40-man guys during lockout. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 29, 2026

Cotillo also reported that Kelly will make $1.25 million in MLB, and can make it $2 million if he unlocks incentives based on his total games pitched for the Dodgers.

As is typical for major leaguers who agree to minor league contracts, Kelly can opt out of the contract at multiple points in 2027 if he isn't on the Dodgers' 26-man roster, per Cotillo.

Kelly, 31, had a 3.31 ERA out of the Boston bullpen in 17 appearances in 2026. In a four-year MLB career with the Red Sox, the right-hander is 8-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 115 games.

A right elbow injury sent Kelly to the injured list in July, and helps explain why he pitched only 29 games between the Red Sox and Triple-A Worcester this year. In the minors, he was 1-0 with a 5.71 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 17.1 innings.

Why Did the Red Sox Cut Zack Kelly?

Kelly is out of minor league options. He was eligible for salary arbitration, which also might have given the Red Sox pause about bringing him back.

Kelly primarily throws a 90.6-mph cutter, balanced by a broad arsenal of secondary pitches (a sinker, a sweeper, a changeup for left-handed hitters) and a four-seamer.

Kelly's career numbers at Fenway Park, where opponents slashed .251/.354/.365 against him, suggest he could benefit from a change of scenery. Opponents hit .210/.280/.402 against him on the road, with 11 home runs in 229 at-bats inflating his road ERA.

It isn't hard to see the logic in the signing. If the Dodgers can coax more ground balls and strikeouts out of Kelly than he's allowed in the past, he could be more than a fringe bullpen piece.

Regardless, the Dodgers' bullpen needs were acute. The departures of Alex Vesia and Evan Phillips in free agency, and the season-ending elbow surgeries for Seth Halvorsen and Ben Casparius, offer Kelly a wide lane to rack up appearances in 2027.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.