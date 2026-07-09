Dodgers' Will Smith Still Not Making Progress One Month After Neck Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been sidelined since early June by a neck injury that has proven more serious than the club initially expected. The latest update is no better than the last.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters this week that Smith still isn't making progress toward a return.

"I think he's swinging [a bat] but again, it's not a 'ramp up' situation," Roberts said. "It's just kind of trying to stay active."

Smith was scratched from the lineup on June 6 with an injury the manager described as a stiff neck. The expectation at the time was that he would miss only a game or two.

Instead, continued discomfort led the Dodgers to place the three-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list with neck inflammation, later identified as an inflamed disk.

Smith originally targeted a return when he first became eligible to come off the injured list, but his recovery stalled as symptoms persisted. Rather than improving quickly, the veteran catcher remained unable to resume regular baseball activities.

In the meantime, the Dodgers are relying on Dalton Rushing and backups Chuckie Robinson and Eliezer Alfonzo while Smith continues treatment.

Rushing swings a competent bat, particularly for a backup catcher. After a torrid start (seven home runs in his first eight games), Rushing settled in to produce a .231/.325/.347 slash line across his last 50 games.

But Smith's work behind the plate has been missed. In nearly the same sample size of plate appearances, Smith has helped pitchers yield a 3.02 ERA, compared to 3.69 for Rushing.

During a sit-down chat with teammate Max Muncy on last week's episode of "On Base With Mookie Betts," the host praised Smith's behind-the-scenes work with the Dodgers' pitching staff.

"[Rushing] needs experience," Betts said. "This is his experience and I feel like he’s learning on the fly. He’s getting better. But not having Smitty and seeing what he did for the pitching staff on top of hitting, makes me really appreciate him.

“Will Smith really does do a lot for us.”

When Could Will Smith Return to Dodgers?

Roberts recently said Smith would not return before the All-Star break, citing lingering neck discomfort and the need for the injury to calm down before he could resume catching duties.

Even that estimate — conservative at the time — would accelerate Smith's return to July 17. Now it's clear he'll need more than eight days to ramp back up, likely going out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment first.

Thus, Smith is unlikely to be back before late July at the earliest — and that is dependent on him actually starting to progress.

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