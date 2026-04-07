Dodgers Notes: Blue Jays Downplay World Series Rematch, Mookie Betts Update, Hyeseong Kim Expectations

The Los Angeles Dodgers walloped the Toronto Blue Jays, 14-2, on Monday evening in a World Series rematch that the defending champs took over early.

Teoscar Hernández started the party with a two-run shot in the first inning on the second pitch that he saw, while Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Dalton Rushing each went yard on their own (with Rushing launching a second home run in the eighth inning). LA improved to 8-2 on the year.

Going into the matchup, Toronto appeared to have downplayed what this early-season contest meant.

Infielder Ernie Clement, who set a postseason record with 30 hits last October, spoke ahead of the eventual trouncing about the competitiveness the Dodgers would likely bring.

"It’s just another series that we really have to win, honestly," Clement said. "Our schedule is kind of bizarre at the beginning of the year. It’s another series against a really, really good team. They’re going to try to kick our ass. We’re going to show up to the ballpark ready to play."

In other news, superstar shortstop Mookie Betts has an injury update. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on Betts' pesky oblique ailment.

“I would take the under on [four to six weeks],” Roberts said regarding a potential timeline. “But as far as putting a timeline, I’m really hesitant right now because [oblique injuries] are tricky.”

While Betts recovers, infielder Hyeseong Kim has been called up in the meantime. Roberts spoke on what Kim brings to the table and other expectations he has for the former KBO standout.

“Just obviously playing the good defense that he’s been known to do, and he’ll be hitting somewhere at the bottom of the order,” Roberts said. “And just take good at-bats. Take the walks when they’re there, control the strike zone.

On Monday, Kim went 2-for-4 with a walk in his first start of 2026.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Blue Jays Players Try to Downplay World Series Rematch vs Dodgers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Expectations for Hyeseong Kim After Mookie Betts Injury

Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Series Preview, Key Injuries, Bold Prediction

Multiple Dodgers Admit They Expected to Lose World Series Game 7 to Blue Jays

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Can't Wait to Face Blue Jays in Toronto After World Series Heroics

Dodgers Lineup vs Blue Jays: Will Smith Out, Hyeseong Kim Starting

Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Dodgers' Mookie Betts Injury Revealed

Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski Sends Message to Blue Jays Fans Ahead of World Series Rematch

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers have now worn their new blue jerseys twice this season.



They've outscored their opponents a whopping 27-8.



Need. These. More. pic.twitter.com/Z9k7IYyVCg — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 7, 2026

Who did it better? Shohei or Yoshinobu? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Slvku8TEPO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2026

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS HOMERED IN 3 OF THE LAST 4 GAMES FOR THE DODGERS🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/YjE1dcu588 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 7, 2026

Dalton Rushing is fully breaking out.



He's 4-for-4 with two home runs on Monday against the Blue Jays. He also homered on Sunday.



Rushing is now hitting .667 with an OPS of 2.367 this year. He's gonna force the Dodgers to find him more playing time.pic.twitter.com/EyeCW41qhi — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 7, 2026

We see you, Hyeseong! pic.twitter.com/RrRg8fP6m8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2026

Freddie Freeman is good at baseball. pic.twitter.com/sN2H6yGoZb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 6, 2026

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