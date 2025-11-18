Dodgers Notes: Kiké Hernandez Announcement, LA Linked to Yankees Slugger, Kyle Tucker Rumors

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez announced that he underwent left elbow surgery, which will see him miss the World Baseball Classic and prevent him from representing Puerto Rico. Hernandez is a free agent this winter.

In terms of their outfield options, the Dodgers need significant upgrades, and slugger Trent Grisham could be a potential addition after his impressive season with the New York Yankees.

He can play all three outfield spots and hits for power, though the Dodgers might not want to give him the long-term deal he's likely after.

If they don't want Grisham, Los Angeles could pursue Kyle Tucker, who would be more costly but has a better all-around skillset.

The Dodgers should be able to afford Tucker, but their long-term money commitments could make them hesitate.

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

The New York Yankees just signed former Dodger, Ryan Yarbrough, to a one-year $2.5 million deal in free agency 🙌



Yarbrough played for the Dodgers in 2023 and 2024 before being traded to the Blue Jays, and has a 4.22 career ERA.



Good luck, Ryan! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/meXUxToH9w — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 18, 2025

Whose House? The Champ’s in the building! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LdQiyZ8rIJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 16, 2025

The Dodgers have traded RHP Robinson Ortiz for minor league pitcher, Tyler Gough, from the Seattle Mariners 🙌



We are already seeing the Dodgers making pitching moves...💯



Who do you want the Dodgers to trade for next? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EvADMrI99J — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 17, 2025

