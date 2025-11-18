Dodgers Notes: Kiké Hernandez Announcement, LA Linked to Yankees Slugger, Kyle Tucker Rumors
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez announced that he underwent left elbow surgery, which will see him miss the World Baseball Classic and prevent him from representing Puerto Rico. Hernandez is a free agent this winter.
In terms of their outfield options, the Dodgers need significant upgrades, and slugger Trent Grisham could be a potential addition after his impressive season with the New York Yankees.
He can play all three outfield spots and hits for power, though the Dodgers might not want to give him the long-term deal he's likely after.
If they don't want Grisham, Los Angeles could pursue Kyle Tucker, who would be more costly but has a better all-around skillset.
The Dodgers should be able to afford Tucker, but their long-term money commitments could make them hesitate.
Dodgers Named Best Fit for Yankees' 34-Homer Slugger in Free Agency
Dodgers Postseason Hero Announces Surprise Surgery After World Series
Dodgers Expected to Pursue Kyle Tucker Only Under One Condition: Report
Dodgers Predicted to Land Kyle Tucker by Multiple Insiders
Former MLB Star Predicts Dodgers Won’t Win World Series in 2026
