Dodgers Notes: LA Linked to Top Free Agents, Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors, Kiké Hernandez Claps Back

The Los Angeles Dodgers are clearly a prime landing spot for any free agent after their second World Series win in a row, and they're being linked to the best of the best this offseason.

All-Star and Silver Slugger Kyle Tucker is one of the names the Dodgers could make a move on this offseason, and his addition would be huge for LA.

Tarik Skubal is another name linked to the Dodgers, and while he isn't a free agent, he is potentially the best pitcher in baseball and would further elevate the Dodgers' rotation in a blockbuster trade.

In other news, Kiké Hernandez has come under fire this offseason from MMA media personality Ariel Helwani, who believes the fan favorite hasn't done enough to celebrate in his regular, eccentric manner.

“And then the Kiké Hernández thing, did you guys see?" Helwani said. "He quoted the famous Conor McGregor UFC 205 interview. ‘Apologize to no one.’ But the setup was just… He fumbled his way through it, if we’re being honest. He called himself the triple champ. I mean, yeah, you got an A on the group project, Kiké. Let’s be honest, okay? I mean, if Pages didn't catch that ball, you’re remembered for the guy who missed Ernie Clement’s fly ball, okay?"

Hernandez took exception to the comments, responding on Instagram.

“Suck it!" Hernandez said, tagging Helwani. "Does 3x World Series Champ sound better than Triple Champ?”

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

#Dodgers Dynasty run started in 2017.

5 World Series in last 9 years.

3 Championships last 6 seasons. pic.twitter.com/6OV4tygYyY — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) November 10, 2025

Hundreds of donations have been made to a hospital in Toronto in honor of Alex and Kayla Vesia, who lost their daughter on October 26th, 2025.



Over 400 donations from the U.S. have been recorded, with many being $51 to honor Vesia and his number 🙏



We have some of the best fans… pic.twitter.com/YbxESLTdl6 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 10, 2025

Views From The 6. pic.twitter.com/P0BefJUQkJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 8, 2025

