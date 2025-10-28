Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Insane MLB History in World Series Game 3
It's getting difficult to keep track of how many times Dodgers starting pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has rewritten Major League Baseball history this postseason, but the two-way superstar did so again (and again and again) in the Dodgers' epic 18-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the World Series.
Ohtani went 4-for-4 at the plate, with two home runs and two doubles. In addition, he was walked five times after the Blue Jays decided to not let him have another shot at getting a hit once the game went into extra innings.
In doing so, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history with four or more hits and five or more walks in a regular or postseason game.
He also became the first player in modern-day baseball history to produce 12 total bases in consecutive home games, dating back to his three-home run game in the Dodgers' NLCS-winning performance over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Additionally, Ohtani joined Frank Isbell of the 1906 Chicago White Sox as the only players in MLB history to produce four extra-base hits in a World Series game.
Finally, Ohtani became the first player in World Series history to reach base nine times. And, as a reminder, Ohtani is the team's starting pitcher for Game 4 on Tuesday, slated to take the mound just hours after accomplishing a laundry list of MLB records at the plate.
Ohtani was so dominant that Blue Jays manager John Schneider commited to walking him five times in Game 3, with an expectation that there are more intentional walks in the future.
"He's the best player on the planet, and he was on the heels of a huge offensive night, and John smelled that and wasn't going to let Shohei beat him at all, obviously, and even when nobody's on base and putting him on to make the other guys beat him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. "Respect it and, fortunately, we have other guys behind Shohei that can still do some things."
While it was Freddie Freeman who hit the game-winning walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th, Ohtani paved the way for the Dodgers to be in position to be up 2-1 in the World Series after another historic outing.
