Former Dodgers All-Star Inducted Into Hall of Pretty Good

A former All-Star of the Los Angeles Dodgers has now been inducted into the MLB Hall of Pretty Good online.

Former Dodgers star outfielder Matt Kemp was announced as the 63rd member of the Hall, receiving 97 percent of 39,900 votes.

Kemp was officially welcomed into the inner circle on the official Hall of Pretty Good social media page. The purpose of the Hall of Pretty Good is to celebrate players over time who were very strong players, but didn't quite meet the qualifications to make it into Cooperstown.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Matt Kemp received 97% of over 39,900 votes and is officially the 63rd member of the Hall of Pretty Good! pic.twitter.com/laEPQc6JUd — MLB Hall of Pretty Good (@hallofgoodpod) April 9, 2026

Kemp was originally selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2003 MLB Draft. The former outfielder started his career with the Gulf Coast Dodgers, before having stints with the Columbus Catfish and Vero Beach Dodgers.

Eventually, he started in Double-A in 2006 after his power numbers improved, and he made his debut for the Dodgers in the same season. Kemp struggled at first in the big leagues, but he showed some speed and power, prompting Los Angeles to put him on the big league roster to open the 2007 season.

Kemp suffered an injury early in the year, which limited his playing time, but he did put together a nice season. Overall, he hit .342, clubbing 10 home runs and 42 runs batted in.

By 2009, Kemp had established himself as one of the premier players for the Dodgers, and he continued to get better every year. But his 2011 season was one to remember, as it saw Kemp make his first All-Star team.

Overall, the slugger hit .324 with 39 home runs and 126 runs batted in on the season, and his performance saw him finish second in the National League MVP race. Many people around baseball believe that Kemp should have been given the MVP over Ryan Braun, especially considering that Braun was found to be using PEDs later in his career.

Kemp stayed with the Dodgers until after the 2014 season, when the team traded him to the San Diego Padres. The slugger played one full year with San Diego before being traded to the Atlanta Braves at the 2016 trade deadline.

Eventually, the Braves traded Kemp back to the Dodgers before the 2018 season, and he helped the team get back to the World Series. After coming back to Los Angeles, Kemp made the All-Star team again, and he hit a home run in the Fall Classic.

His second stint in Los Angeles only lasted one year, as the Dodgers traded him to the Cincinnati Reds the following offseason. From there, the veteran bounced around the league, playing for Cincinnati and the Colorado Rockies, while signing minor-league deals with the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Kemp's last season in the big leagues was 2020, and it saw him hit .239 with six home runs and 21 runs batted in. In August 2024, after multiple years of not playing, Kemp announced his retirement from baseball.

While Kemp wasn't good enough to reach the Hall of Fame, his inclusion in the Hall of Pretty Good is still an accomplishment. Overall in his big league career, Kemp hit .284 with 287 home runs, 1,031 runs batted in and 184 stolen bases, playing 15 years.

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