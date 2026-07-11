4 Could Be the Giants' Lucky Number When They Roll the Dice at the MLB Draft

For a team looking to the future for hope, the San Francisco Giants can be excited about the start of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft, which begins today (July 11). For one? They need something positive to arrive at a time when 'Frisco fans have essentially thrown in the towel.

On the flip side, they are sitting in a rather advantageous position heading into it all.

The Bay Area Nine will have the number four selection overall in this year's version of the amateur selection process. It's a position they have been in before. The last time the organization rolled the dice from that spot in the order was when they selected right-handed pitcher Jason Grilli in the 1997 Draft. The righty would never actually pitch for San Francisco, however, instead being traded to the Miami Marlins, before going on to a solid, 18-year career in the bigs.

In the annals of MLB history, several prominent names have been selected fourth overall, including some historically Hall of Fame players, such as Barry Larkin (1985) and Dave Winfield, who was drafted in 1973.

Winfield also famously got selected by four different teams in four different leagues that year: MLB by the San Diego Padres, NBA by the Atlanta Hawks, ABA by the Utah Stars, and the NFL by the Minnesota Vikings. So, there's always a chance that San Fran could select a star, but they have to beat the long odds that come from speculating on young players.

Looking at their options, San Francisco may not look for the splashiest name, but rather the player who translates the best to the professional level and is more MLB-ready.

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the first round, the smart money is on the house that the Giants' president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, will select yet another shortstop based on skill set. Then, they will shuffle all those cards once they're safely in the deck.

Currently, the team's top four prospects are all natural shortstops, and so are most of the top amateurs available. As far as the team's current crop of talent, at least two will likely end up changing positions on their road to the Show.

Regardless of where they stand in the field, San Francisco can't afford to pass on any player with tremendous talent. Positions aside, this is a franchise that needs to hit with draft picks and young, affordable talent, rather than relying on so many high-priced poker chips going forward.

A big step in that direction begins today.

The Giants must now go all in... and hope they don't get busted.