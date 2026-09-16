Drew Gilbert Reveals the Mindset Behind His Clutch Home Run

The San Francisco Giants aren't in the playoff hunt, but lately, they've been playing some must-watch baseball. After getting a stellar performance on the mound from Anthony Molina, the Giants needed some extra-inning heroics to secure a series victory on the road, something unseen since June.

The Giants have become familiar with how the St. Louis Cardinals operate, having swept them at Oracle Park two series ago, so in the top of the 10th inning, manager Tony Vitello rolled the dice by pinch-hitting Drew Gilbert, and that gamble paid off.

Spending the entire game on the bench, Gilbert stepped into the batter's box cold, but ready to do whatever he could to help San Francisco secure a victory that felt like it was theirs from the get-go. Facing Riley O'Brien on the mound, it only took one pitch for the Giants to have the lead again.

Drew Gilbert Saves the Day

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert (0) gestures while rounding the bases after hitting a home run. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilbert sent the baseball to dead center field on the first pitch of the at-bat, securing his 10th home run of the season and giving the Giants a 6-4 lead. San Francisco would allow one run in the bottom of the 10th, but held on, as momentum stayed with the Bay Area franchise.

After the game, Gilbert spoke to the media about his approach at the plate and how he was able to come through in one of the bigger moments of his young career.

"Coming off the bench, I feel like Tony (Vitello) is giving me so many opportunities off the bench, I'd be a fool not to be as prepared as I possibly can be," Gilbert said via NBC Sports Bay Area and California on YouTube.

"Obviously, results are going to come and go, but in terms of how I go about preparing to come into those games or looking at reports or whatever it may be, I've tried to take advantage of as many of those opportunities as I can. I always appreciate the opportunities."

Pinch hitting is one of the hardest things a professional hitter can do. You can stay loose on the bench, but if you aren't invested in the game or the moment you're coming in for, success will be more difficult. For Gilbert, staying focused on the game and what he can provide for this young offense allowed him to thrive.

The Giants will head out of St. Louis and travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers for a three-game series against the reigning back-to-back World Series champions.