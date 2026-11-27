The San Francisco Giants have signed former New York Mets prospect Kenedy Corona to a minor-league contract as they continue to make moves ahead of the 2027 season. The 26-year-old outfielder spent the 2026 season in the New York Yankees organization after making his Major League debut with the Houston Astros in 2025.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Giants have signed Corona to a minor league contract that includes a non-roster invitation to spring training. The 26-year-old outfielder will receive an opportunity to compete for a spot on the team's roster ahead of the new season.

Corona originally signed with the Mets as an international free agent in April 2019. He spent the early part of his professional career in New York's minor league system before the organization traded him to Houston in December of that year. The Mets also sent pitcher Blake Taylor to the Astros in exchange for outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Corona continued his development in Houston's minor league system and earned a promotion to Triple-A Sugar Land in August 2024. He eventually made his Major League debut with the Astros in 2025 after working his way through their minor league affiliates.

His time in Houston ended later that year when the Astros outrighted him to Triple-A Sugar Land. He elected free agency in November 2025 before signing a minor league contract with the Yankees on December 24.

Kennedy Corona | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Corona spent the 2026 season with the Yankees' Double-A Somerset Patriots and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He played 102 games between the two affiliates, finishing with a .255 batting average, 12 home runs, 53 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

The Venezuelan outfielder also has a .349 on-base percentage and a .427 slugging percentage, giving him a .776 OPS for the season. He finished with 80 hits in 314 at-bats and stole 23 bases in 29 attempts.

Corona became a free agent on Nov. 2 after the Yankees season ended. He has now found another opportunity with the Giants, who added him to their organization less than a month after he became available.

San Francisco has also signed fellow Venezuelan outfielder Victor Bericoto to a minor-league contract. Both players will join the organization as the Giants continue to add outfield depth ahead of spring training.

Corona joined the Sacramento River Cats, the Giants' Triple-A affiliate, on Nov. 26, according to MLB.com. He will now begin his time with another organization after spending the previous season in the Yankees' minor league system.