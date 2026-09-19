Giants Set Lineup for Saturday Showdown with Dodgers in Los Angeles

The San Francisco Giants continue to limp toward the finish of what they were hoping would be a successful 2026 campaign.

The Giants (64-90) are preparing for the second game of their final series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-60) on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. They'll do so without right-handed pitcher Logan Webb, who was placed on the injured list on Friday with a right middle finger blister.

The move ends Webb’s uneven campaign. The Giants have put Yunior Marte in his place. Marte made the jump from Double-A Richmond to the majors late last month and has made three starts and pitched well.

He's pitched at least 4.2 innings in all three starts and in his last appearance against the San Diego Padres he pitched five innings of shutout baseball. He'll also pitch on extra rest.

His opponent on the mound is two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who joined the Dodgers at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers.

The Giants did get some good news on Saturday as they should have first baseman Bryce Eldridge available. Eldridge was a late scratch for Friday's game after he suffered a head laceration when he knocked his head into a door jamb at the team hotel. He was not in the starting lineup, which bears monitoring.

Giants Lineup for Sept. 19

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee. Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CF Jonah Cox

LF Turner Hill (L)

DH Victor Bericoto

RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

CF Drew Gilbert (L)

1B Brett Harris

3B Shay Whitcomb

C Andrew Knizner

2B Osleivis Basabe

SS Christian Koss

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Dodgers: SportsNet LA; Radio: Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN; Dodgers: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

Probable Pitchers

Saturday: Giants RHP Yunior Marte (0-0, 2.45) vs. Dodgers LHP Tarik Skubal (10-7, 2.70)

Giants Player to Watch

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jonah Cox. Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Cox: Of all the first-year players the Giants have called up this season, Cox might be the most pleasant surprise. Listed as a center fielder, he's been playing more games at second base of late as the Giants continue to work through injuries across the roster.

He'll enter Saturday's game with Los Angeles with a slash of .295/.333/.443 with four home runs and 14 RBI. Even with an injury battered roster that will return several key veterans in 2027, Cox has played himself into a role as a utility player next season.