Giants’ Starting Lineup for Game 2 vs. Padres Is Set

The San Francisco Giants entered the four-game series against their NL West division rivals, the San Diego Padres, riding high after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals. After a valiant fight on Friday night, the Giants' winning streak ended at three games.

Former Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray took the mound against San Francisco on Friday, pitching in five innings. The offense gave their former teammate a run for his money, though, as Rafael Devers sent a grand slam into the night to cut the 7-1 lead to a 7-5 lead for the Padres.

The Padres are looking to secure their spot in the postseason and the Giants would love nothing more than to spoil their hopes, even for a few games. Manager Tony Vitello will send Cesar Perdomo to the mound in game two, backed by the following starting lineup.

SF Giants Lineup for Saturday

San Francisco Giants catcher Drew Cavanaugh (61) at Oracle Park. Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. CF Drew Gilbert

2. DH Rafael Devers

3. 1B Bryce Eldridge

4. 2B Jonah Cox

5. LF Turner Hill

6. RF Jung Hoo Lee

7. 3B Shay Whitcomb

8. C Drew Cavanaugh

9. SS Christian Koss

In Game One, the Giants' offense struggled against the San Diego pitching staff, with only Eldridge and Devers managing to drive in runs. The rest of the team needs to step up on Saturday, particularly since the Padres will be starting Michael King on the mound.

Devers enters the game with 36 home runs and 96 RBIs, further proving why he's one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball. In his career, Devers has seen the most of King on the mound for the Giants offense, collecting five hits in 11 at-bats with two home runs.

Jung Hoo Lee is the only other starter in the lineup who's faced King in his career, with less success than Devers. Against King, Lee has collected one hit in six at-bats. The contact hitter is looking to improve his approach at the plate, hitting below .200 in September so far.

One player to watch for San Francisco is rookie catcher Drew Cavanaugh. In September, he's hitting .318 with a .727 OPS. While he's still searching for his first Major League home run, Cavanaugh has performed well when Vitello has called upon him, both at the plate and behind the dish.

The offense has demonstrated its potential, and while it may take until next year for this unit to gel, games like this reveal the character of the team.