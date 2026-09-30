Giants Name One Nominee to 2026 All-MLB Team but Injury Might Prevent Selection

Now that the regular season has officially come to a close, those teams that are not playing in the postseason are looking ahead to the individual accolades that will be awarded when November comes around, one of which is the All-MLB Team.

The All-MLB Team is exactly what it sounds like, as it doesn't matter whether someone is playing in either the American or National League; it just matters how they performed and what position they played. There will be one position player, three outfielders, five starting pitchers, and two relievers selected to both the first and second teams.

That said, it is 50% fan vote and 50% panelists, made up of baseball executives, different media types, and baseball officials. Voting for the fans has opened and will stay accessible until Oct. 9, with the San Francisco Giants fanbase having one player to choose from: first baseman Rafael Devers.

Rafael Devers hits his SEVENTH home run of September 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jAsk6IXZTm — MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2026

Devers was on an absolute tear before he hit the 60-Day injured list in the middle of September. He had logged five home runs in his last seven games with 15 RBI before his season was cut short by a core injury that required surgery.

Now, he put up insane offensive numbers all season, but the first base position in either league was tough all year, and it is a shame that he wasn't able to continue his campaign that would have likely made him the easy choice for a first team selection.

Devers’ Offensive Rankings Across All First Basemen

Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) hits a two-run double against the Mets. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Typically, anything with the slash line can be overlooked, at least somewhat, when the production is impossible to ignore, and while Devers had a very solid year for his first full season with the Giants, it is too hard to glance over when not leading either in RBI or home runs.

37 Home Runs- 3rd

98 RBI- 4th

36 Doubles- 2nd

Runs Scored- 6th

Walks Drawn- 9th/10th

.258 Batting Average- 10th

.340 On-Base Percentage- 11th

.525 Slugging Percentage- 1st

.865 OPS- 4th/5th

Ultimately, with the way he was going in the final month, it seems safe to assume that Devers would have surpassed his competition in either of the major categories, as he seemingly could not be stopped, but his injury halted everything he had in the works.

Now, the surgery that he had is not something that will deter him in 2027, as it should be a few months' recovery time, so he should come back stronger than ever and ready to do more than just be a nominee for the All-MLB Team, but a first-team selection.