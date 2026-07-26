Jeff Kent Praises Another Giants Legend During Hall of Fame Induction Speech

For an inductee in the Baseball Hall of Fame, their speech on induction Sunday is filled with memories and emotion.

It was no different for San Francisco Giants legend Jeff Kent, who became the latest franchise star to be inducted on Sunday. He did so with an interlocking SF on the hat on his plaque, as it was unveiled during the ceremony. It wasn’t a surprise to see that logo on his hat. He had his best years in San Francisco after he was traded there before the 1998 season.

It was also no surprise to hear him highlight all the people that made his baseball life special. But he saved significant praise for one former Giants legend who may follow him soon into Cooperstown.

Jeff Kent Heaps Praise on Giants Icon

Welcome to baseball immortality, Jeff Kent. pic.twitter.com/VEsj4g1Uie — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 26, 2026

Kent played his entire six-year career in San Francisco under one manager — Dusty Baker. It was no surprise to hear Kent single him out on Sunday.

“The team wasn't complete without a leader, and I had the best one there was, Dusty Baker,” he said during his speech, which was broadcast on MLB Network.

With the Giants, Kent slashed .297/.368/.535 with 175 home runs and 689 RBI. He was a three-time National League All-Star, a three-time NL Silver Slugger and was named the 2000 NL Most Valuable Player. Under Baker, he elevated his game and became one of the best run-producing second basemen in the game’s history.

Baker spoke about Kent during a feature on MLB Network before the ceremony. It was clear the admiration was mutual.

Former @SFGiants skipper Dusty Baker weighs in on the career of five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, 2000 NL MVP and Hall of Famer Jeff Kent! pic.twitter.com/NUWFiTpLf6 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 26, 2026

Kent had to wait to be inducted. He failed to get in on the BBWAA ballot and was selected by the contemporary era committee on three-quarters of those ballots late last year. He was also inducted with Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones.

As for Baker, he is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame but now that he is retired from managing, he could be considered this fall as part of the Contemporary Baseball Era Manager/Executive/Umpire Ballot this year. The same could be true for another former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, who retired after the 2025 season.

Baker left the game after the 2023 season with a record of 2,183-1,862 as a manager. He is one of a handful of managers with 2,000 or more wins and part of a rare club of people with a World Series ring as a player and manager.

San Francisco was his first managerial job, as he led the Giants from 1993-2002 after coaching under Roger Craig. He went 840-715, clinched three playoff berths, won two NL West titles and clinched a National League pennant in 2002.

He also managed the Chicago Cubs, the Cincinnati Reds, the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros and became the first manager to lead five different teams to a division title. He won a World Series with the Astros in 2022 as a manager and in 1981 with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a player.