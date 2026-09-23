Landen Roupp’s Shutdown Means One Giants Opening Day Player Remains

One day after the last piece of the San Francisco Giants starting lineup from opening day went on the injured list, one of the two remaining rostered players from that game had his season shut down.

Starting pitcher Landon Roupp will not pitch again this season, he told reporters on Tuesday. In this case, he is not injured. But his past injury history is playing a role. Roupp has pitched more innings in 2026 than at any point in his professional career and with no postseason berth on the line, the Giants and Roupp don't believe there's any reason to push it.

The right-hander’s season ends with a record of 9-14 with a 4.01 ERA in 155 innings. Last year he threw 106 innings in the Majors. He missed time last year with right elbow inflammation.

This came a day after the Giants put outfielder Jung Hoo Lee on the 10-day injured list, ending his season and making him the final member of the opening day starting lineup to either go on the injured list or be traded away from the team.

So, who’s left from that game against the New York Yankees back in March? You’ll never believe it.

The Last Giant Standing

San Francisco Giants third baseman Christian Koss. Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last Giants player standing from the 26-man opening day roster is utility man Christian Koss. He didn't spend the whole season on the Major League roster. San Francisco optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento on May 15, where he suffered an injury and needed a month to recover.

He got back to San Francisco on July 1, and he's seen his playing time increase with injuries to players like third baseman Matt Chapman, utility man Casey Schmidt, shortstop Willy Adames and first baseman Rafael Devers.

He entered Tuesday’s game with the Minnesota Twins with a slash of .230/.273/.326 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 66 games. He won’t overtake the 76 games he played last season as a rookie as his play intrigued the Giants organization and positioned him to claim an opening-day roster spot.

The season has been a mess from almost the beginning for the Giants. The latest blow was on Tuesday when they placed pitcher Blade Tidwell on the 15-day injured list with a right sprained UCL. He's being checked by Giants team doctors and if he needs surgery, he could be the fifth young Giants pitcher to undergo surgery to repair the ligament most associated with Tommy John surgery. It would be a significant blow to San Francisco's young pitching pipeline.

As for Koss, he just hopes to get to the finish line, which is on Sunday in San Francisco when the Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers