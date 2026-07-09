Last Place is Looming as Giants Face Their Future Against Rockies

The San Francisco Giants continue to limp their way through this season that can only be described as the most disappointing performances in Major League Baseball.

Not only has the team been alarmingly bad for the vast majority of the campaign, but they've done so while operating on a budget of around $225 million in 2026.

The lack of return on investment is only being highlighted this weekend in the four-game showdown with the last-place Colorado Rockies.

While San Francisco looks stale, the Rox (38-56) are rising, thanks to an influx of terrific talent like All-Star Hunter Goodman, who is leading a new generation of promising stars to Denver.

In the meantime, the Giants have been steadily sinking, sitting just one game ahead of Colorado as they seem destined to get passed by the younger, hungrier team.

While the Giants still seem hesitant to begin selling off pieces of an overpriced team, it may be because they have been buried by long-term, high-dollar deals to under-performing veterans, notably shortstop Willy Adames and 'slugging' first baseman Rafael Devers. The two former All-Stars are on the books for over $300 million.

Buster Posey said two weeks ago that the Giants would need to win a lot to avoid a selloff, but those wins haven't materialized.



After the team hit rock bottom yesterday, @PavlovicNBCS examines where things stand less than a month from the trade deadline. https://t.co/Ve0oWC0QtP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 9, 2026

This franchise should be looking to go the route of the team they are facing tonight. The Rockies have used the picks they've acquired from years of being a perennial sad sack to construct a potential contender.

While that may sound like a punchline (considering they remain in last place for now), that might change when this series is over.

If the Giants drop three of four and move to the West basement? Pundits will have to recognize them as baseball's biggest failure of the year.

Time for a Change in Philosophy

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's time for the organization and its fans to embrace the fact that the Giants are no longer a powerhouse, or even a contender. At least not at the moment. Prospects are in place who can make an immediate impact, and the veteran money is largely going to waste.

Knowing they have to absorb those salaries, a full-on youth movement, like the ones taking place in Miami, St. Louis, and (yes) Denver, is the only real solution at this point.

There are already a ton of questions as to whether Buster Posey is a once-great player in over his head, or if he's the man to right the ship in San Francisco.

In the end, he must look to the future - the team's and his own - and find a way out of this convoluted and costly mess. At the same time, the formula is right there; all he has to do is look over at this weekend's opponents to find it.