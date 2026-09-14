Scott Bandura Makes Strong First Impression in MLB Debut vs. Padres

The San Francisco Giants, in search of at least one more win to avoid a 100-loss season, made a shocking move given how things have gone lately involving Rafael Devers. Devers was placed on the 60-day IL with a core injury, ending his season after an amazing second half.

With Devers hitting the injured list, the front office decided to call up outfield prospect and former Little League World Series competitor Scott Bandura to the majors to replace Devers. Taken in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Bandura saw his childhood dream come true on Sunday.

Taking on the San Diego Padres, the Giants penciled Bandura in the middle of the lineup for his debut, looking to spark a young offense and take at least one game in the three-game series. Unfortunately, the Giants lost, but fortunately for Bandura, he crossed off an important goal on his checklist in his first MLB game.

Bandura ended his debut going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts on Sunday, ripping a single up the middle, or at least that's what he'll tell his grandkids one day. In reality, Bandura reached base on an infield single in the bottom of the sixth.

Scott Bandura has a Big League batting average! pic.twitter.com/vYYk94iUdy — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 14, 2026

With his parents in attendance, Bandura made Oracle Park proud, even if the hit wasn't the base hit he always dreamed of. Manager Tony Vitello was proud of the newest rookie on his roster, making light of the soft hit that didn't make its way out of the infield.

“Just to say he’s been here, see what it looks like, be back with a lot of the guys he came up through the organization with and then get that first hit out of the way. He can tell his grandkids it was the hardest-hit line drive of all time, and he ended up scoring on it, too," Vitello said via Maria Guardado of MLB.com.

Bandura wants to change how the baseball world sees him and now he has the opportunity to. He'll always be known as a player who played in the Little League World Series, but most importantly, he'll also be known as a Major League Baseball player from here on out.

San Francisco won't have a day off after being swept by the Padres at home, as they will travel to St. Louis to face the Cardinals in another three-game series. The Giants previously swept the Cardinals before being swept by the Padres, so Bandura now has an opportunity to help his team end the losing skid.