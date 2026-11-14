Remembering Kevin Mitchell's Unforgettable 1989 MVP Season for Giants

When people discuss the top offensive players in San Francisco Giants history, Kevin Mitchell may be overlooked.

Fans will initially recall Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, and Barry Bonds. They will also remember Will Clark as an outstanding player in the latter part of the 1980s. In 1989, however, no player in the National League hit the ball with more authority than Mitchell.

In that same year, Kevin Mitchell transitioned from an above-average major-league hitter to a feared power hitter. He was instrumental in leading the Giants to their first World Series appearance since 1962, and earned the NL MVP Award. Even though it has been over 30 years since he achieved this, Mitchell's 1989 season is still considered one of the top single-season performances by a Giants player.

Mitchell Took His Game to Another Level

Mitchell had proven he could hit before the 1989 season. In 1988, Mitchell hit. 251 with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs, giving San Francisco another effective hitter in the heart of their order. While Mitchell demonstrated his ability to produce offensively, nobody could have anticipated what he would accomplish in 1989.

Mitchell played 154 games, batting .291 with 47 home runs, 125 runs batted in (RBI), and a 1.023 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). He finished the season as the NL’s leader in home runs, runs batted in (RBI), and slugging percentage, with a .635 slugging percentage.

Mitchell's home run total can be put in perspective when you consider that no one else in the NL hit as many home runs as Mitchell did. Not only was Mitchell having a career year, but he was also outperforming most other top-notch hitters in baseball.

Mitchell also had a gift for creating memorable experiences. One of the most incredible defensive moves in Giants history is still Mitchell's unassisted catch of a fly ball hit by the St. Louis Cardinals in April. This was the type of move that showed he could do more on the baseball field than hit home runs.

Kevin Mitchell and Will Clark Were a Tough Combination

In addition to Mitchell's MVP-type numbers in 1989, Clark had what many consider one of the best seasons of his career. Together, these two players helped make the Giants a very dangerous team.

Clark's batting average was .333, and he hit 23 home runs and drove in 111 runs; this gave the Giants two of the league's best players and helped carry the team's offense. Pitchers did not want to make mistakes on either player, which ultimately led the Giants to win 92 games and the NL West.

The Giants beat the Chicago Cubs in five games during the National League Championship Series. Clark dominated the series with a .650 batting average, which earned him NLCS MVP honors.

Mitchell had some postseason success, but it wouldn't have happened if he hadn't performed during the regular season.

The World Series Ending Overshadowed a Special Year

The Giants entered the 1989 World Series looking to take home the first title for San Francisco. However, the Giants would meet the Oakland Athletics, who had other ideas.

Oakland won all four games of the series; however, after the Loma Prieta earthquake prior to game three, playing baseball became less important. What is generally remembered about this World Series is both the Loma Prieta earthquake and the disappointing outcome for San Francisco.

For Mitchell, it was an unfortunate ending to an otherwise remarkable season.

Mitchell received 20 of the 24 top votes for National League MVP, placing above Clark, the runner-up. Additionally, Mitchell was selected as an All-Star and won the Silver Slugger Award.

Those honors reflected just how dominant he had been throughout the year.

Mitchell's 1989 Season Deserves More Respect

Mitchell's most productive season was when he hit 47 home runs. After that, Mitchell had a 35-home-run season in 1990. He then went on to play for many different teams, and finished his 13-year major league career with a total of 234 home runs.

Mitchell's relatively short time as one of the best hitters in baseball helps explain why he is often forgotten when people talk about the history of the Giants. Unlike Mays, McCovey, and Bonds, Mitchell did not have ten years of putting up great numbers in San Francisco.

But that shouldn't take anything away from 1989.

For a single year, Mitchell was the NL's top power hitter and an integral part of the Giants' success in reaching the World Series. Mitchell's 47 home runs are still among the highest one-season totals in Giants history, and he has joined a small group of players who have received the MVP award.

Giants fans will recall Clark's swing, Bonds' home runs, and the championship teams. Mitchell should also be recalled with these other famous events in Giants history.

In 1989, although Mitchell did not have the longest period of excellence while playing for San Francisco, he gave Giants fans an unforgettable season.