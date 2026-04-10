Giants Star Branches Out to Co-Host New Show on MLB Network Radio

San Francisco Giants All-Star pitcher Logan Webb is about to branch out into media.

He and former MLB player Ryan Spilborghs will host a new show on MLB Network Radio called “Logan’s Webb,” will debuts on Friday at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. MLB Network Radio is on channel 89.

Announced per release, the show is an opportunity for Webb to share his perspective about the game. The show will be broadcast twice each month during the season.

Logan Webb’s New Show

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

“I’m thrilled to be hosting my first show and excited to connect with baseball fans around the country on SiriusXM,” said Webb in the release. “This will be a fun opportunity for me to bring our listeners inside this game we all love. I’m also looking forward to having some of my Giants teammates on the show with me and sharing firsthand what we see and experience over the course of our season.”

Webb and the Giants are about to start a three-city, nine-game road trip in Baltimore on Friday. After a three-game series there, the Giants move on to face the Cincinnati Reds for three games, followed a trip back east to face the Washington Nationals the following weekend.

Webb is already three starts into his season, thanks to extra off days after his opening day start, which saw him give up nine hits and six earned runs in five innings. He’s bounced back nicely since then and is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA. While he took a no-decision in his last start against the New York Mets, he went seven innings, giving up seven hits and one earned run. He also struck out three and walked one. He has 15 strikeouts and six walks in 19 innings, with a 1.39 WHIP.

He’s been one of the game’s most reliable pitchers the past four seasons. He’s finished in the Top 11 in National League Cy Young voting the last four seasons, including second place in 2023. He’s thrown at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons and been named to the NL All-Star team twice.

From 2022-25 he is 54-43 with a 3.22 ERA in 820 innings, with 753 strikeouts and 176 walks. Last season he led the National League in both innings pitched (207) and strikeouts (224), a feat not accomplished by a Giants player since Bill Voiselle in 1944.