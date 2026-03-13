Giants’ Stellar Pitching Performance Shows Bullpen's Dominant Potential

The review on new San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle have been great so far. But the pitchers behind him were dominant on Wednesday.

Mahle went three innings in his start against the Kansas City Royals. He only gave up a hit and struck out one. The only blemish was the three walks he gave up, but he worked around those. So far he hasn’t allowed an earned run in spring training. But when he exited there were six more innings left and San Francisco had a 4-0 lead.

It was up to the bullpen to protect it. As San Francisco gets closer to the regular season, the Giants opted for an alignment that could prove critical in the regular season in protecting a lead. It was a rock solid final six innings for four relievers that could be in the bullpen on opening day.

The Giants’ Bullpen Performance

San Francisco deployed Ryan Walker first. The right-hander who wants to be the closer this season threw a perfect inning. He also struck out a hitter and threw 13 pitches with nine strikes. It wasn’t a save situation in the strictest sense. But he entered the game with a clean inning and it emulated a ninth-inning situation.

The Giants then handed the ball to Spencer Bivens. The right-hander is one of a few returning relievers that worked high leverage situations a season ago. San Francisco also needs multi-inning relievers, especially early in the season when starters don’t always go six or seven innings. Bivens was perfect and dominant. He retired all six hitters he faced, struck out three and trimmed his spring training ERA to 1.35.

In the regular season San Francisco likely flips that arrangement, but it’s good to know the Giants can play the pair the other way, too.

Michael Fulmer is a veteran reliever trying to win a job as a non-roster invitee and the right-hander entered a game with a five-run lead and threw two innings. He only allowed one hit and one run. But he also struck out three and avoided giving up walks. His spring training ERA is now 2.25. The only thing working against him making the team is that he’s not left-handed, something the Giants could use more of due to injuries.

Former first-round pick David Bednar, who is trying to win an MLB job as a reliever, worked the final inning and allowed one hit and one run as he struck out one and walked one. His spring training ERA is now 2.25.

In all, four relievers combined for six innings and gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and struck out eight. San Francisco would love to see that sort of arrangement in the regular season. Wednesday was just a glimpse of what this bullpen could do.