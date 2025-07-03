Athletics Infielder Named 'Logical' San Francisco Giants Trade Candidate
Despite a strong first half of the season, the San Francisco Giants have started to have some troubles of late.
The Giants have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball so far this year, but some losses to lesser opponents have moved them closer to the .500 mark.
Recently, San Francisco pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire Rafael Devers to help provide them with an offensive star. Scoring runs has been an issue for the Giants for many campaigns, and the hope is that the star slugger will help.
Furthermore, San Francisco could really use their star third baseman, Matt Chapman, back from the injured list. What he provides both at the plate and in the field, the team hasn’t been able to replicate, and the hope is that he will be back before the All-Star break.
With the Giants making a major move to acquire Devers, this is a team that is trying to win now. Even though they are improving, there is still another area that makes sense to upgrade further.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Luis Urias of the Athletics being a potential option for them to pursue.
“After swinging a June blockbuster deal to acquire Rafael Devers, the Giants might aim lower in their search for an upgrade at second base, making Luis Urías a logical target,” he wrote.
With a lack of production coming from second base and the team already being aggressive, pursuing Urias makes a lot of sense to help continue to improve their lineup.
So far this year, Urias has slashed 241/.323/.366 with seven home runs and 18 RBI. While the numbers aren’t fantastic, it is an upgrade over Tyler Fitzgerald and Christian Koss currently.
With the second baseman also being in a contract year, the cost wouldn’t be much in terms of a prospect from San Francisco.
Even though the Giants are slumping of late, they are still in the mix for a playoff spot in the NL and should be aggressive before the trade deadline. Upgrading second base is a need for the team, and the return of Chapman at third base will help solve the issues there.
While Devers figures to be in the long-term plans for the franchise, that is still the type of addition that should result in some more action for this year as well.
As the trade deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see if president of baseball operations Buster Posey continues to be aggressive and tries to improve the team some more.
