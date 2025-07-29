Former Giants Fan Favorite Hunter Pence on Hall of Fame Ballot for 2026
San Francisco Giants fan favorite Hunter Pence is expected to be on the 2026 ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
MLB announced the likely holdovers from last year’s ballot and the potential newcomers on social media and on its web site on Monday.
He spent the majority of his 14-year career with the Giants, as he slashed .265/.322/.429 with 95 home runs and 412 RBI. He was part of the franchise’s 2012 and 2014 World Series teams and made his only All-Star game appearance as a Giant in 2014.
Pence had his best seasons with the franchise in 2013 and 2014. In 2013 he finished 16th in National League MVP voting after he slashed .283/.339/.483 with 27 home runs and 99 RBI.
The following season he slashed .277/.332/.445 with 20 home runs and 74 RBI as he finished 11th in NL MVP voting.
Before he joined the Giants he broke into the Majors with the Houston Astros in 2007. He was dealt from the Astros to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011. The Phillies dealt him to the Giants in 2012, and he remained with the franchise until 2018.
After leaving the Giants after the 2018 season, he played one season for Texas in 2019 before returning to play 17 more games with San Francisco in 2020 before he retired.
His career numbers included a slash of .279/.334/.461 with 244 home runs and 942 RBI. He made two other All-Star Game appearances with other teams.
The Class of 2025 was inducted on Sunday and included relief pitcher Billy Wagner, outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and pitcher C.C. Sabathia, all of which were elected by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Two additional players, Dick Allen and Dave Parker, were inducted after being elected to the Hall by the Classic Baseball Era Committee.
The list of potential players on the 2026 ballot per baseball-reference.com, besides Pence, include Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones, Chase Utley, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Andy Pettitte, Félix Hernández, Bobby Abreu, Jimmy Rollins, Omar Vizquel, Dustin Pedroia, Mark Buehrle, Francisco Rodriguez, David Wright, Torii Hunter, Cole Hamels, Ryan Braun, Alex Gordon, Shin-Soo Choo, Edwin Encarnación, Howie Kendrick, Nick Markakis, Gio Gonzalez, Matt Kemp, Jason Kipnis, Daniel Murphy, Rick Porcello, Matt Wieters, Jeff Samardzija, Chris Davis, Kelvin Herrera and Edinson Vólquez.
