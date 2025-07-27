Insider Says Giants Are Looking To Add at Two Key Positions
The San Francisco Giants appear to be buyers, but after acquiring Rafael Devers earlier in the season, it's hard to predict exactly how aggressive they are going to be.
Buster Posey has been pretty open about what they are eyeing before the deadline, even going so far to say they are monitoring everything when it comes to the starting pitching market.
However, in addition to arms, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) also stated the Giants are considering adding another player to the mix at a key position.
"The Giants, however, plan to buy, seeking a second baseman and starting pitcher," the insider reported.
Perhaps that's not too big of a surprise.
Second base has been a real issue all year long, with Tyler Fitzgerald unable to follow up his breakout season in 2024 with another productive one, getting sent down to Triple-A Sacramento where he currently resides.
Casey Schmitt has gotten the majority of work at that position since he was activated off the injured list on July 7, but since that point, he's slashed just .178/.229/.267 with a homer, a double and two RBI.
San Francisco could use an upgrade there, but who they'd go after isn't clear.
Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays would be a great fit on paper, but he's on the IL at the moment and it's not a given the Rays would be willing to move him.
Pitching is likely the top priority for the Giants.
Already short-staffed before Landen Roupp was placed on the injured list, there are multiple options available who could help this San Francisco rotation.
