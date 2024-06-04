San Francisco Giants May Have Lost Two Great Trade Targets
The San Francisco Giants have been linked to two Toronto Blue Jays stars, but both may have just been taken off the trade market.
There's been a lot of speculation about the futures of All-Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who each would have made a lot of sense for the Giants to go after on the trade market.
In an appearance on MLB Network Radio, though, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins denied the reports that Guerrero and Bichette were up for trade. He went as far as to say that he was "disappointed" that it even became a story.
"It just doesn't make any sense for us," said Atkins. "There will be occasional times when you're
talking to other executives, when they'll ask if you'd consider it, and we just say it's not something that we have spent any time on. Because they are so talented and such great teammates, they are attractive to other teams, so [those teams] will call."
For San Francisco, this is disappointing to hear as both players would have solved a huge need on their roster for years moving forward.
It's unknown if their No. 1 prospect Marco Luciano will become a great player at shortstop, so landing Bichette, who's a two-time All-Star, would give him more time to develop and give this team a MLB-ready player right now.
Guerrero is 25 years old and has already made the All-Star game three times and won both Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards, giving them a huge bat at first base who can field his position.
There's also a chance that the denial from Atkins is an attempt to drive up the price up to get a team like the Giants to make an offer that would be nearly impossible to turn down.
But with these players seemingly off the table, if San Francisco wants to still attack these positions in the trade market, there are some intriguing options seemingly available.
At first base, New York Mets star Pete Alonso has been the subject of plenty of speculation.
The slugger seems to be on his way out of the Big Apple and could make sense if they wants a potential long-term answer at the position. They would need to work out a new contract with him, but could get a head start with a trade.
There are less options in the middle of the infield, but they could look at moving Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. back there after he started his career playing second base and shortstop.