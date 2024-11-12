San Francisco Giants Named Potential Landing Spot for Former Cy Young
The San Francisco Giants are getting set for what will be an important offseason, as they hope to make a couple of nice splashes in free agency.
Over the past few years, the Giants have been missing out on some of the star players that they have been pursuing in free agency, and it has left the franchise in the land of mediocrity.
However, with Buster Posey now running the show as the President of Baseball Operations, the hope is that their former star will be able to lure free agents to the Bay Area.
This winter, Posey will have a couple of players to target in free agency, as players like Willy Adames, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso all figure to be on their radar.
Adding an impact bat seems like the No.1 priority for San Francisco, as their lineup could really use some help. However, they also have a spot in the starting rotation open after Blake Snell decided to decline his player option for 2025, making him a free agent.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about a couple of potential landing spots for free agent pitcher, Max Scherzer. The Giants were named as a potential landing spot for the veteran right-hander to replace Snell.
“The experiment of converting Hicks to a starter looked great in the first half of last season, but he ran out of gas and returned to a relief role for the second half. True-blue rookies Birdsong and Roupp showed some promise, though nowhere near enough to not at least explore signing a guy like Scherzer. San Francisco does want to make at least one big (read: expensive) splash this offseason, but it seems to be eying hitters on that front, namely Willy Adames and the pipe dream of convincing Juan Soto to leave Yankee Stadium's short porch in right to play in a much more cavernous stadium.”
Considering San Francisco is going to be going aggressively after hitters in free agency, which will cost a lot of money.
For Scherzer, he will likely only be getting a one-year deal at this stage in his career, which would be fine for a Giants team that isn’t quite sure yet what 2025 might look like. While at this stage in his career, the veteran right-hander would likely want to be on a contender, the prospects of pitching in the spacious Oracle Park could be appealing.