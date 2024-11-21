San Francisco Giants Possible 'Mystery Team' for Top Free Agent Slugger
The San Francisco Giants finished their 2024 campaign with an 80-82 record and a fourth-place finish in the National League West.
It has been a rough stretch for San Francisco since winning 107 games in 2021, a year that can now only be seen as a fluke.
There are many areas on the roster that are in need of an upgrade, and new president of baseball operations Buster Posey is now in charge of determining the path of the franchise that made him a household name as a player.
In a recent report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Giants have been listed as a possible "mystery team" for top free agent Juan Soto, along with the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays.
"One source said Soto had spoken with at least one other team besides those that have been reported, thrusting the good ol’ mystery club into the equation," writes Feinsand. "According to sources, other teams that could meet with Soto include the Giants, Phillies and Rays."
The Rays are highly unlikely to sign Soto, as the contract that he will garner will be much larger than any deal the franchise has ever given out. Plus, Tampa Bay has millions in repairs to worry about at Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton tore off the stadium's room.
The Phillies can never be counted out as a landing spot for big-name free agents with Dave Dombrowski as the president of baseball operations and the franchise's recent run of success.
San Francisco would make an interesting landing spot for the superstar, and he would immediately become the Giants' best power hitter.
The club has not had a batter total 30 or more home runs in a single season since Barry Bonds knocked 45 in 2004, but Soto would likely end that stretch. He has slugged 30 or more home runs three times in his career and topped 40 home runs once.
Soto is also durable, as he has played in 150 or more games in five of his six full-length campaigns, including 162 games in 2023 while with the San Diego Padres.
The price tag for the superstar is steep. It may take a deal that Major League Baseball has never seen before for a player not named Shohei Ohtani.
The initial belief was that the Giants were planning on trimming payroll this winter. But if they are in fact the "mystery team," they will have to do break the bank to get Soto to the Bay Area.