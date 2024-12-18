San Francisco Giants Predicted To Steal Corbin Burnes From Baltimore Orioles
Buster Posey wasted little time in his new position as president of baseball operations with the San Francisco Giants.
A big knock against Farhan Zaidi during his tenure in the position was his inability to land the bigger names in free agency. Posey proved it is possible to bring in highly productive hitters when shortstop Willy Adames agreed to a massive contract with the team.
The two sides agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal, addressing one of their biggest needs entering the offseason.
Not only did San Francisco need an upgrade at shortstop, so that they could move Tyler Fitzgerald over to second base, but they also needed another productive hitter for their lineup.
Possessing elite power and run production for the position, Adames will fit in nicely with Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos and Fitzgerald as the foundation of this lineup moving forward. The Giants are holding out hope that Jung Ho Lee can figure it out in Year 2 in the MLB as well.
Adding Adames was a huge addition, but the team may not be done.
Rumors have been swirling that they are now in on Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
The best starting pitcher with MLB experience left on the market, he would create a dominant one-two punch along with Logan Webb atop the rotation. With Blake Snell heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers, adding the former Cy Young Award winner as a replacement would be an excellent response.
That is exactly what Dave Schoenfield of ESPN believes will occur, as he has predicted the talented righty will take his talents out west on a long-term deal.
“...With veterans such as Webb, Ray, Adames and Matt Chapman, the Giants should be making a big push, and the structure of Adames' contract indicates new president of baseball operations Buster Posey is looking to make another big splash in free agency.”
How much would it cost to land him in free agency?
Schoenfield’s projection shared is a seven-year deal worth $225 million. That number has gone up after Max Fried had a projection of $175 and landed $215 million from the New York Yankees.
Some help is certainly needed in the rotation in San Francisco, where there are a lot of question marks behind their ace. Robbie Ray has Cy Young stuff but has been battling injuries.
Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison are youngsters with upside but could use a little more time to develop. It is anyone’s guess if Jordan Hicks can handle the rigors of starting pitching over the course of an entire season.
Burnes has been a reliable workhorse for years, in the same fashion Webb has been. That would give the Giants a distinct edge, especially late in the season if they are battling for a playoff spot.
The full-court press has been put on the former Cy Young Award winner as well. Webb and Adames have both been attempting to recruit him to the team.