Guardians Fans Just Received a Telling Jose Ramirez Trade Update
Heading into the MLB trade deadline, there has actually been some speculation that the Cleveland Guardians could trade Jose Ramirez in order to kickstart a total rebuild.
It has really been more conjecture than anything else, as the Guardians have never really known any indication that they plan on moving Ramirez — or even fielding offers for him — before July 31. And now, Cleveland fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Why? Because the New York Yankees, who were widely viewed as the top potential landing spot for Ramirez in the event of a trade, just swung a deal for Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.
The fact that the Guardians didn't even discuss Ramirez with the Yankees is pretty blatant proof that Cleveland isn't considering moving him. Of course, New York may have placed a call to the Guardians to gauge the possibility of a Ramirez trade, but if that happened, the Yankees were instantly rebuffed.
Ramirez is under contract through 2028 thanks to the incredibly cheap extension he signed with Cleveland back in 2022, and it's looking more and more like the Guardians may see the entire deal through. Plus, Ramirez has a no-trade clause, making it even more complicated for Cleveland to jettison the 32-year-old even if it wanted to.
Ramirez's age had some wondering if the Guardians might actually decide to roll with a full-scale rebuild, especially if they opt to move Steven Kwan and Emmanuel Clase at the deadline. That line of thinking actually makes sense, as any prospects acquired in a Kwan or Clase trade would almost certainly not be ready to contribute right from the jump. But Cleveland must have other plans.
Perhaps the Guardians are going to make a run at it this year or in 2026, and they obviously want their superstar third baseman to be a part of it.
Some Cleveland fans may have understood if the team chose to place Ramirez on the trade block this summer, but the vast majority would have been left with an incredibly sour, almost hopeless taste in their mouths had the Guardians decided to ship him elsewhere.
But thanks to the Yankees acquiring another third baseman, it looks like Ramirez is safe and that the Cleveland faithful can exhale. At least for now.
