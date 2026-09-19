Amid Down Year, Jose Ramirez Leans Into Guidance and Leadership

It's hard to imagine where the Cleveland Guardians would be without José Ramírez.

"I thank God for that opportunity to play here in this organization and for being able to achieve that [1,000 career RBI]," the future Hall of Fame third baseman said on Friday night.

And thanks to Ramírez, on a night when he continued to climb the ranks of the all-time franchise record books, the Guardians took down the Athletics 5-3 in comeback fashion.

He finished the night with a 2-for-5 line, contributing an RBI single, a home run and a stolen base. His first RBI knock of the game came in the fourth inning, tying up the game at three apiece. Then, in the sixth, he gave the Guardians a cushion with a home run, pushing the lead to 5-3.

His solo homer represented his 1,000th career RBI in the navy blue and red. For how tough of a campaign he has had so far, it was a rejuvenating moment for the veteran.

"It's incredible what he has accomplished, and he's not even close to being done," manager Stephen Vogt said.

This milestone, though, means more to the Guardians than simply adding another accomplishment to an already impressive résumé for Ramírez. It came at a crucial point in the season when confidence is everything, especially for a bat that hasn't fully gotten going yet.

The back half of the 2026 regular season has been taxing for the Guardians. With the Chicago White Sox performing so well, each and every outing plays a role in who the final postseason spots end up going to.

Fortunately, many of the Guardians' young players, along with Ramírez, have turned it up a notch as of late, giving the team better ground to stand on.

"I recognize my role in that situation. That I'm an example for them, and I try to play the the game the right way for them to see what it's like"



(Via #Guardians Zoom) José Ramírez on how important it is to set a standard with some of the team's young core.#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/SrjR1LgdIh — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 19, 2026

Ramírez, who is batting just north of .230 on the season, knows he is still not where he wants to be. Instead of hanging his head, though, he has embraced his role as a leader.

“I recognize that my role in that situation, that I’m an example for them,” Ramírez said Friday night. “So I have to set a good example, and I try to play the game the right way for them to see what it’s like.”

For some, struggles like these might lead to quietly sitting in the corner of the dugout and becoming frustrated with where they are, especially late in their careers. For Ramírez, however, through his up-and-down season, he has taken hold of the opportunity to embrace a leadership role and help guide many of the newcomers.

“He’s such a great example of how to play the game of baseball, how to work, how to prepare yourself every day,” Vogt said. “They’re getting to watch him go through a tough year for him and how he’s handling it.”

Looking to try and snowball Friday's performance into continued success, Ramírez and the Guardians return to the diamond on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 6:10 p.m. EST for game two of the three-game set against the Athletics.