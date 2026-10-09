Enough Credit Isn't Given To This One Player in Guardians Crucial Game 4 Win

The Cleveland Guardians have officially evened the series at two.

Following two pitiful performances to begin the American League Division Series from Progressive Field, the Guardians made Rate Field their own. They waltzed into Chicago White Sox territory, downing them in back-to-back games to force a Game 5.

The 9-5 win on Thursday, Oct. 8, shows just how good the Guardians can be in high-pressure situations, having to come back numerous times to pull off the victory.

While the bats are going to take a lot of the attention, especially considering the offense finally brought some power to the lineup, this one player stood out as the difference-maker.

Apr 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) and relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shawn Armstrong Saved an Early-Game Rally

With the Guardians turning to starting pitcher Parker Messick to begin Thursday's affair, it was expected that the rookie wouldn't be able to go terribly long. After all, he did just pitch on Saturday in the ALDS opener.

You cant overstate Shawn Armstrong's role in these two wins. He came in and restored order when both games were spiraling out of control. — leonard farrell (@ljf1017) October 9, 2026

But only getting through 2.1 innings, giving up two hits, two earned runs and four walks, striking out five, was not on many people's bingo cards.

He would be pulled for veteran reliever Shawn Armstrong, who has had a relatively rocky 2026 campaign since joining the organization in the offseason. Fortunately, that postseason experience the 36-year-old has picked up along his 12-year career was on full display.

Armstrong would go 1.2 innings with two strikeouts, getting the Guardians out of a jam and giving them a chance to collect their thoughts. He would bow out with two strikeouts thrown.

Shawn Armstrong and Erik Sabrowski combined to get 9 critical, critical outs after inheriting a bases load jam to start their night. Those two saved the season. Well done, fellas. #guardsball #postseason — Olo258 (@servedkold) October 9, 2026

That small, seemingly overlooked stint he had on the mound kept Cleveland in the game, where they would eventually go on to hang nine runs on the heads of the White Sox. Without Armstrong's hold, the game could have gotten out of hand fast.

And not only was Armstrong asked to pitch in back-to-back days, but he has not pitched in three of the four games the Guardians have played in the ALDS.

Across three stints on the bump, Cleveland's veteran in the bullpen has faced 11 batters, thrown 40 pitches and inherited four runs. He has given up only one of those runs, on a groundout with the bases loaded, and has never given up a hit, walk, or run in any other situation. He has also tacked on four strikeouts along the way.

Shawn Armstrong’s postseason performance so far cannot be understated:



3.2 Innings Pitched

11 Batters Faced

40 Pitches Thrown

4 Inherited Runners (1 Scored)



0 Hits Allowed

0 Walks Allowed

0 Runs Allowed

0 Hit Batters

4 Strikeouts #StandGuard — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 9, 2026

With how rocky the Guardians' bullpen has been all season long, with many of those struggles continuing into the postseason, Armstrong's presence on the mound has been a nice comfort for the team.

If Game 5 gets dicey, there's almost certainly a realistic possibility he joins the fun for his fourth appearance in five games of the ALDS.

And if recent history has told us anything, he will be ready to lock things down for the Guardians defensively.

Game 5 is set to take place from Progressive Field on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 8:00 p.m. EST, with an official win-or-go-home circumstance for both sides.