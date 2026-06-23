Gabriel Arias Joins Historic Company After Rough Performance Against White Sox

Well, the Cleveland Guardians surely miss José Ramírez.

Filling in for him at third base, Gabriel Arias has been a major disappointment since returning to the lineup a few series ago. And Monday night, he further highlighted those struggles, turning in one of the Guardians' worst offensive performances of the season.

On Monday, June 22, the Guardians opened a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox. The two teams squared off in what was expected to be a highly competitive matchup, especially with the American League Central race remaining incredibly tight. Unfortunately, while the Guardians were able to find a late surge, they were disappointing as a team from the plate, falling 6-5.

And taking the spotlight was Arias, who went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on 21 pitches faced.

“I just think he had a tough night tonight," manager Stephen Vogt said. "I mean, it wasn't really picking up the spin, but we'll keep working."

Dug up by The Athletic's Zack Meisel, Arias' five-strikeout performance marked just the fifth time a Cleveland player has struck out five times in a single game, joining a list that includes Larry Doby, Rick Manning, Jim Thome, and Daniel Johnson.

Johnson's is the most recent, occurring back on May 2, 2021, in a 5-0 victory for Cleveland.

Five strikeouts in a nine-inning game, Cleveland history:



Larry Doby - April 25, 1948 (CLE won, 7-4)

Rick Manning - May 15, 1977 (CLE won, 4-3)

Jim Thome - April 9, 2000 (CLE won, 17-4)

Daniel Johnson - May 2, 2021 (CLE won, 5-0)

Gabriel Arias - June 22, 2026 (CLE lost, 6-5) — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) June 23, 2026

Fortunately for Johnson, his strugglesome day at the plate wasn't enough to hinder the team's ability to win the ballgame, something that makes Arias' night that much more frustrating.

With a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth inning, Arias strapped in for his final at-bat of the game with a runner on third, Brayan Rocchio. If he were to bring in Rocchio, Cleveland could've had an extra cushion for the bottom half of the inning, but instead, he struck out on a 76.9 mph curveball at the bottom of the zone.

While he wasn't the only player who struggled on Monday night, with Kyle Manzardo and Petey Halpin striking out three times each, it's hard to imagine Arias isn't on thin ice.

Alongside his play at the plate, the 26-year-old is also in hot water following a bad throw to first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the bottom of the eighth inning. He spiked a ball right in front of Hoskins, who had to make a miraculous play to secure the out.

Hoskins then looked across the diamond, motioning to Arias to put more power behind his throw, before the camera cut to Arias, who spit seeds and shook his head in dismissal.

Rhys Hoskins tells his teammate to throw the ball harder so it doesn’t bounce pic.twitter.com/HMlXLXz7JW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 23, 2026

Since returning from injury back on June 16, Arias has gone just 4-for-22 from the plate with a slashing line of .182/.182/.227. He has struck out a whopping 13 times and drawn zero walks.

Such efforts have come in place of future Hall of Famer Ramírez, who is likely out until the end of July, which puts him under a massive spotlight.

In hopes of getting his feet back beneath himself, Arias and the Guardians will return to action on Tuesday, June 23, for the second outing of the series.

The first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 7:40 p.m. EST in Chicago.