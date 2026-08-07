Gabriel Arias Won’t Be Back With Guardians After Being Claimed by NL Bottom Feeder

The Cleveland Guardians won’t be seeing Gabriel Arias on their team at all moving forward, even after his recent designation for assignment earlier this week.

This decision came after the Guardians decided it was time to call up one of their better performing prospects from Columbus, that being infielder Angel Genao. Now, Arias has already found himself a new home with one of the National League’s worst teams.

Arias joins a pitiful New York Mets team, one that actually swept the Guardians this week. Even if the Mets aren’t a very good team, they sold at the deadline in hopes to acquire some meaningful prospects and players to try out the rest of this lost season.

It’s a real possibility Arias is happy to be given a second chance this soon, not to mention, with the team that bullied Cleveland to start the month of August.

Now that Arias has been claimed by the Mets, and his time in Cleveland is done, here’s what that means for the infield moving forward.

No more waiting for Arias to improve, now it’s time new opportunities

The Guardians need a list of things to happen the rest of the season if they hope to make a playoff push, and one of those under-the-radar items was finding a way to improve within the infield.

Arias was holding up a spot at third base that could have been given to a younger player much sooner, and Genao was finally given his opportunity. He impressed in his MLB debut, recording four hits in five at-bats in his first game, starting off strong with a .556 average.

The season averages for Arias were far from impressive, as he tallied a .244 batting average with five home runs and 11 RBI’s, which isn’t as bad as some Guardians players this season. His biggest flaw was his defense, as he had more errors committed than any other player on the team.

With the injury struggles and offensive slump that superstar Jose Ramirez has found himself in this season, the Guardians really needed somebody to step up and give them something to invest in.

It seems like now, they’ll be set with Genao splitting time at third base the rest of this season and hopefully contribute to their playoff push; something that Arias wasn’t doing.

Sometimes a player just needs a change of scenery to find their footing, so that may be the case for Arias on his new team. In the meantime, Ramirez and Genao will look to get this team back on track at third base.

Cleveland begins a three game series on the southside of Chicago against the White Sox, with game one set for Friday at 7:40 p.m.