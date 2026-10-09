Guardians Need To Make This Change To Survive White Sox in Game 5

The Cleveland Guardians went to Chicago down 0-2 in a best-of-five series against the White Sox with their offense flailing. Stephen Vogt stuck with the lineup that got them to the postseason even though the top of the order was stagnant.

A switch flipped in the Windy City, and the top of the order came alive; they scored nine runs in two straight games.

However, there is still a hole in the lineup that needs to be filled to advance to the American League Championship Series.

Angel Martinez has been a black hole in the middle of the lineup.

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Angel Martinez (1) celebrates with center fielder Steven Kwan (38) after Kwan scored during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has hit fifth or sixth in each of the four games in the series with zero hits and eight strikeouts. Martinez has reached base one time by getting hit by a pitch. He did have a crucial steal that led to a run, but he is 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the series.

His at-bats have been quick, and the strikeouts have been ugly. Not only has Martinez not been able to get a hit, but he also has not been able to advance runners. The Guardians cannot afford to have a non-productive out when runners are on base.

After 13 regular-season games and four playoff games, each offense knows what to expect from all the opposing pitchers. Game 5 will feature many runs, and the Guardians will need to outlast the White Sox in order to advance. They will have to deploy their best possible lineup, and Martinez needs to be moved down in the order.

He cannot be replaced, as there is no other outfielder on the roster who brings what Martinez can provide should he snap out of the slump. Martinez led the Guardians with 18 home runs this season and is a switch-hitter. He gives a better chance of hitting a home run during an at-bat. The alternative to replacing him is moving him down to hit eighth in the lineup.

Travis Bazzana can move up to the sixth slot in the lineup. The only problem is that he is a left-handed hitter, and there would be back-to-back lefties, as he would follow Nathaniel Lowe. However, the White Sox’s best pitcher is Grant Taylor, and he is right-handed. If Chicago gets a lead or it is close late, then Taylor will be on the mound, and the two left-handers in a row will be an advantage.

Patrick Bailey has had a great series, and he can move up to hit seventh. Martinez can then be protected by the best nine-hole hitter in the league in Brayan Rocchio, and after him, the lineup turns over.

The top of the order did their job in Chicago, and they flooded the base path, but Martinez continuously came up and failed to put the ball in play. The Guardians need another offensive outburst to survive Game 5, and moving Martinez to the eighth hole will allow the lineup to flow one through nine.