How Gavin Williams Looked in Game 2 of the ALDS vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians fell flat against the Chicago White Sox once again in Game 2.

It was the same story that haunted Cleveland following Game 1; struggling offense fails to show up in big moments. This continued trend ultimately resulted in a 4-3 loss for the Guardians against the White Sox.

The talk surrounding their offense can go on all day, but fans should look to give starting pitcher Gavin Williams credit for his performance amidst all of the frustration.

Williams came out and showed why he’s considered one of Cleveland’s aces on the mound. If this was the last time fans got to see him pitch for the Guardians this season, then it was a great way to go out.

Here’s how impressive Williams was in his start in Game 2 of the ALDS:

Williams was striking out batters left and right, also setting records

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts in the fourth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was clear from the start of the game that Williams was locked in for Game 2 and wasted no time in proving that to be a fact. Through his first two innings pitched, Williams had five strikeouts in a row, which is a record for a Cleveland pitcher in the team's history.

There’s a reason Williams is so difficult to hit off of, and that’s because of his lightning-fast pitching, which was on full display. Routine fastballs of over 100 miles per hour are ridiculous, and he made it very tough for the White Sox to start this game.

On the day, Williams had eleven strikeouts through his five innings pitched while allowing two runs on four total hits. While the score was close to the point, Cleveland’s offense had to do more to put runners in scoring position.

A dominant pitching performance should go hand-in-hand with a solid hitting performance, but for the Guardians, it’s quite the opposite. Williams can only do so much in keeping the score down, but their offense needs to give him some run support.

It has to be even more frustrating for Williams that he was pulled out of the game when he was. Williams was pulled for reliever Erik Sabrowski, who allowed two quick runs that put the White Sox ahead. The Guardians couldn’t climb their way back into this game.

Again, if this was Williams’ final start of the season, it was one that he should feel good about. The disappointment in this team through Game 2 is clear amongst fans, but the Guardians can still get back into this series.

They’ll look to avoid the sweep in Game 3 on Wednesday night.