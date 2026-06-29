Strong June Performance Has Cecconi Solidifying Long-Term Role in Guardians Rotation

When the Cleveland Guardians entered June, one thing was certain: they were about to face one of the toughest stretches of games on their schedule all season.

And with that came the need for reliable, effective play from those on the mound.

Looking at Cleveland's pitching staff, there were plenty of candidates who could have filled that role. Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Parker Messick, Cade Smith, and Erik Sabrowski are all names that immediately come to mind. Instead, it was an unexpected breakout from Slade Cecconi that made the biggest statement.

When asked about what has been working the past few weeks, Cecconi said that it came down to being consistent and persistent in his routines.

"Just consistency," he said. "The hardest thing to do in this game is to be extremely consistent for nine consecutive months, day in and day out.

"Consistent performance stems from consistent preparation, consistent routines. Consistency breeds consistency."'

Throughout June, he emerged as a steady force atop the rotation. After the weather hindered the Guardians' ability to get a few games in, he ended up being forced into the No. 3 spot. While some may have hit a roadblock, he welcomed the challenge and remained reliable on the mound. He ended up helping guide Cleveland through one of the toughest stretches on its schedule against some of baseball's best teams.

Across five starts in the month, he posted a 1-4 overall record, but held an eye-popping 1.88 ERA with 20 strikeouts. He also allowed just 22 hits, six earned runs and nine walks, eliminating any sort of traction on the base paths.

The best part, too, was that of the 22 hits allowed, just three were doubles and three were home runs, helping cut down on the hard-hit rate of his pitches.

Slade Cecconi through three innings for the #Guardians tonight against the Red Sox:



2 Hits Allowed

0 Runs Allowed

0 Walks Allowed

3 Strikeouts



He is up to 43 pitches thrown.



Season ERA is back below 5.0.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 29, 2026

Compared to the 5.25 ERA, 72 hits, 36 earned runs, and 20 walks he allowed from March 29 through May 29, this dramatic of a turnaround has been exciting to watch. It not only shows that the 27-year-old is willing to adapt and grow through adversity, but also that he has remained committed to refining his approach and building on his progress.

"It's just the ebbs and flows of the game, man," Cecconi said recently. "You try something new. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't..."

This season, he has thrown eight different pitches: a four-seam fastball, cutter, sinker, curveball, sweeper, slider, changeup and splitter. While the four-seamer and cutter remain his primary offerings, he has kept a versatile approach by mixing in several other pitches to keep hitters off balance.

Becoming so willing to throw a variety of pitches stems from the confidence he has built, not only in his own abilities, but also in the man behind the plate.

Quoted in an interview done with the Akron Beacon Journal, Cecconi shared that he had been working with recently acquired catcher Patrick Bailey to become more comfortable together.

"He's really receptive to having conversations between starts and after outings where we both can get on the same page as to how we want to define my identity as a pitcher," Cecconi said. "Because that's something I'm still discovering..."

Cecconi turned in by far one of his best starts of the campaign this past weekend against the Seattle Mariners, throwing through six innings with three hits, two walks and four strikeouts tacked on along the way. He only threw 87 pitches, as well.

With the Guardians preparing for a new week to begin, one that is packed with action, reliability on the mound is going to remain important.

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt to reporters in Detroit after tonight's performance from Slade Cecconi:



"He's a tireless worker. Slade's always trying to make the adjustments to get back to being who he is and the best version of him. The velo's been ticking up. He was a little… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 19, 2026

As long as the former Arizona Diamondback can continue to get the job done, Cleveland will continue to rest assured knowing they may have found yet another staple in the rotation for the next few campaigns.